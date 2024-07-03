Systematix Securities Ltd Summary

Systematix Securities Limited was incorporated as Murari Consultancy Private Limited on March 17, 1986 but the name of the Company was changed to Systematix Securities Private Limited on 16 December, 1994 and subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company with effect from 21st December 1994 and grew its operations through expanding client base and providing different types of services. Since 1986, the Company has embarked to become one of the leaders in a wide range of financial products like Equities, Derivatives, PMS, Commodities, Currency Derivatives, IPOs, Mutual Funds and Debt Products (Primary Markets). The Growth story of Systematix coincides with Indias growth story in the field of Financial Market. The Company has come a long way since its incorporation more than two decades ago. The Company is a SEBI registered Category I Merchant Banker and consists of 5 subsidiaries. The Companys operations are organized around four broad business lines - Public Issues/ Right issues, Debt Syndication, Private Placements and SME Listings for its prestigious corporate clients. The Company further caters to clients including Foreign Institutional Investors, Domestic Financial Institutions, Insurance Companies, Bank Treasuries, Corporates, Corporate Treasuries, Promoters, Ultra HNIs, HNIs and retail investors. Through its five subsidiaries, the Company established its presence in the Wealth Management, Institutional Broking, Commodities and Loan Syndication businesses. Systematix Corporate Services Ltd. through its associates has also set up a SEBI approved Venture Capital Fund through the trust route and Systematix Assets Management Co. Pvt. Ltd. is the advisor to the Fund. It has over 40,000+ registered clients that we service regularly. These products and services include Investment Banking, Merchant Banking, Broking, Wealth Management, Portfolio Management Services, NRI Services, E-Broking, and Depository Services. The Systematix Group has a presence across India, with 453 touch points across 115 cities in India. Our key locations are Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Jaipur, Indore, and Ujjain. As a result, the Company has emerged as a truly diversified Financial Super Mart with a wide selection of products and services spanning multiple asset classes and consumer segments. Now it offers Equity, Commodities, Currency, IRF, SLBs, Depository Service, Online Trading, IPO and Mutual Fund Distribution, PMS, Loan Against Shares apart from merchant and investment banking services to various clients. It maintain the focus in building a long term sustainable business structured around the strengths of their scalable technology platform, enhanced customer service and the introduction of applications that enhances customer experience.