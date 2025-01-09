Systematix Securities Ltd Management Discussions

The Management of Systematix Securities Limited is pleased to present the following Management Discussion and Analysis Report which contains a brief write-up on the industry structure, opportunities and concerns, performance of the company with respect to the operations other information. This chapter on Management Discussion and Analysis forms a part of the compliance report on Corporate Governance.

Indian Economy and Industry Overview

The Indian economy had its own sets of challenges during the year. It dealt with issues like high inflation, tightening monetary policy, weakening industrial growth and investments and depreciating rupee. In the domestic market, better macroeconomic conditions, coupled with improved sentiment post the general elections helped India to be among the better performing emerging market economies. There was a slight increase in the GDP growth, while inflation moderated and the Rupee remained relatively stable during the year.

Economic Overview (2022-23)

The global economy grew an estimated 6.2% in 2021 compared to a degrowth of 3.4% in 2022. Growth was in-line with pre-pandemic 3.4% despite Russia-Ukraine conflict and aggressive rate hikes by central banks. However, the global economy was affected by prohibitive shipping freight rates, and a shortage of shipping containers and semiconductor chips in 2022. Inflation was at its highest since 2011, especially in the advanced economies. The commodities that reported a sharp increase in prices comprised steel, coal, oil, copper, food grains, fertilisers and gold. The global economy is projected to grow at a modest 2.7% in 2023 following the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

OPPORTUNITIES & THREATS

As a financial services intermediary, the companys growth and profitability are, to a large part, dependent on the stable growth and functioning of the Capital markets. The growth of financial services sector will allow the Company to grow businesses in each of the verticals. However, stubborn inflation, high fiscal and slow pace of reforms has led to the sliding of Indian GDP growth to around 6.1%. Renewed political uncertainly at the centre currently is continuing to cast its shadow on the return of growth. Given this none too-rosy scenario for FY18, the goal for this year for the Company will be to improve operating efficiency.

RISKS AND CONCERNS

The Company faces normal business challenges of market competition in its business and needs to continuously seek attractive growth opportunities. The Company adopts suitable business strategies to counter these challenges. As a part of the overall risk management strategy, the Company consistently insures its assets and generally follows a conservative financial profile by following prudent business practices.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM

The Companies Internal control/supervisory system is established to ensure that board and management are able to achieve their business objectives in a prudent manner, safeguarding the interest of Companies shareholders and other stakeholders whilst minimizing the key risk such as fraud, misleading financial statements, breach of legal and contractual obligation, unauthorized business activity.

HUMAN RESOURCE

Your Company follows a strategy of attracting and retaining the best talent and keep employees engaged, motivated and innovative. The Company continues to have cordial relations with its employees and provide personnel development opportunities for all round exposure to them.

FINANCIAL & OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

Financial and Operational performance forms part of the Annual Report and is presented elsewhere in the report.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Some of the Statements in Management discussion and Analysis describing Companies objective may be "forward looking statement" within the meaning of applicable Securities law and Regulations. Actual results may differ substantially or materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could influence companies operation include various global and domestic economic factors.