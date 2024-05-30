To The Members of TAAL Enterprises Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of TAAL Enterprises Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Standalone Cash Flow Statement and the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, including a summary of material accounting policies considering amendments in IND AS 1 and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Company (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information Other than the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Management and Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the Consolidated Ind AS Financial Statements, Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of the Management for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Ind AS FinancialStatementsthatgiveatrueandfairviewofthefinancial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management and Board of Directors.

Conclude on the appropriateness of Management and

Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements represents the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (iii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of the current year and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. A) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report that: a) We have sought obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit; b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Standalone Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account; d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act; e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act; f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting. g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the managerial remuneration paid/provided by the Company during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position. ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There have been no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in notes to accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity (‘Intermediaries) with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (‘Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity (‘Funding Parties) with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (‘Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries (c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our attention that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11 (e) as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. v. There is no dividend declared or paid during the year by the Company. Thus, compliance with Section 123 of the Act is not applicable. vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated only from 6 April 2023 onwards for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

For V. P. Thacker & Co.

Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 118696W

Abuali Darukhanawala

Partner Place: Mumbai Membership No.108053 Date: 30 May 2024 UDIN: 24108053BKBZOR3360

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

[Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date] Report on the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of TAAL Enterprises Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.

These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control over financial reporting established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For V. P. Thacker & Co.

Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 118696W

Abuali Darukhanawala

Partner Place: Mumbai Membership No.108053 Date: 30 May 2024 UDIN: 24108053BKBZOR3360

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

[Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the members of TAAL Enterprises Limited of even date]

According to the information and explanations given to us, and the basis of our examination of the records of the Company in the normal course of audit, we state that: i. a. (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The company has no intangible assets. Accordingly, clause 3(i)(b)(B) of the Order is not applicable. b. All property, plant and equipment have been physically verified by the management annually which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. c. The Company does not have any immovable property (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee). Accordingly, clause 3(i)(c) of the Order is not applicable. d. The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) during the year. e. There are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder. ii. a. The Company is a service company. Accordingly, it does not hold any physical inventories. Accordingly, clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable b. The company has not been sanctioned any working capital limit from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets at any point of time during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable. iii. a. The company has not made investments, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, clause 3(iii)(a) to 3(iii) (f) is not applicable. iv. The Company has not given any loans, or provided guarantees or securities, as specified under section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013. Further, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in relation to investments made and loans given. The Company has not provided security and guarantees as specified under section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable. vi. The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the services rendered by the Company. Accordingly, clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable. vii. a. The Company does not have liability in respect of Service tax, Duty of excise, Sales tax and Value added tax during the year since effective 1 July 2017, these statutory dues have been subsumed into Goods and Services Tax.

Amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other statutory dues have been regularly deposited by the Company with the appropriate authorities. No undisputed amounts payable in respect of in respect of these statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. b. There are no statutory dues relating to Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs or Cess or other statutory dues, which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute. viii. The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable. ix. a. The Company has not taken any loans or other borrowings from any lender. Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable. b. The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority. c. The Company has not taken any loan during the year and there are no unutilised term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3 (ix) (c) of the Order is not applicable. d. On an overall examination of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company. e. According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures as defined under the Act.

f. The Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, associate or joint ventures and accordingly, reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable for the year under report. x. a. The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, reporting on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. b. During the year the, Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3 (x) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xi. a. Based on examination of the books and records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit. b. No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report. c. As represented to us by the management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xi) (c) of the Order is not applicable. xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable. xiii. All the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act and all the details have been disclosed in the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements as required by the applicable Accounting Standard. (Refer note no. 25 to the standalone financial statements) xiv. a. The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. b. The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us. xv. The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors. Accordingly, clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xvi. a. The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b. The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable. c. The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable. d. According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group (as per the provisions of the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have any CIC.

xvii. The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable. xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx. There are no amounts unspent in respect of corporate social responsibility towards ongoing or other than ongoing projects and hence reporting under clause 3(xx) (a) and (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company xxi. The reporting under Clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of Standalone Financial Statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

For V. P. Thacker & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No. 118696W

Abuali Darukhanawala

Partner Place: Mumbai

Membership No.108053

Date: 30 May 2024

UDIN: 24108053BKBZOR3360