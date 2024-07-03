iifl-logo-icon 1
TAAL Enterprises Ltd Share Price

3,000
(3.67%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:47:00 PM

  • Open2,861.05
  • Day's High3,015
  • 52 Wk High3,571
  • Prev. Close2,893.75
  • Day's Low2,820.05
  • 52 Wk Low 2,200
  • Turnover (lac)178.92
  • P/E100.97
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value59.18
  • EPS28.66
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)934.9
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

TAAL Enterprises Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Air Transport Service

Open

2,861.05

Prev. Close

2,893.75

Turnover(Lac.)

178.92

Day's High

3,015

Day's Low

2,820.05

52 Week's High

3,571

52 Week's Low

2,200

Book Value

59.18

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

934.9

P/E

100.97

EPS

28.66

Divi. Yield

0

TAAL Enterprises Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 25

Record Date: 23 Aug, 2024

TAAL Enterprises Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

TAAL Enterprises Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:27 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.98%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.98%

Non-Promoter- 2.48%

Institutions: 2.48%

Non-Institutions: 46.53%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

TAAL Enterprises Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.12

3.12

3.12

3.12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

14.35

12.69

12.04

11.83

Net Worth

17.47

15.81

15.16

14.95

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

4.25

6.39

6.81

yoy growth (%)

-100

-33.46

-6.22

-13.86

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.09

-1.18

-0.52

-1.29

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

10.38

-0.34

0.61

-2.74

Depreciation

-0.03

-1.42

-0.01

-0.01

Tax paid

-0.73

0

-0.1

0

Working capital

13.53

-3.57

0.42

-2.27

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-33.46

-6.22

-13.86

Op profit growth

-247.68

-116.58

-38.37

315.25

EBIT growth

13,852.29

-91.99

-139.17

1,886.26

Net profit growth

-269.12

-1,235.78

-115.79

535.43

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

186.87

159.14

129.36

104.92

129.91

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

186.87

159.14

129.36

104.92

129.91

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

11.44

7.92

12.01

18.92

7.79

TAAL Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Interglobe Aviation Ltd

INDIGO

4,265.1

261,72,415.1-988.8016,969.696.64

SpiceJet Ltd

SPICEJET

53.02

07,144.12149.9601,565.161.79

TAAL Enterprises Ltd

2,975.6

100.97901.798.720059.18

Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd

GLOBALVECT

285.85

0408.31-4.150124.38.65

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT TAAL Enterprises Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director

Salil Taneja

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shyam Powar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Arvind Nanda

Independent Non Exe. Director

Deepa Mathur

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by TAAL Enterprises Ltd

Summary

TAAL Enterprises Limited (TEL) was incorporated in July, 2014, which was the erstwhile wholly owned subsidiary of Taneja Aerospace and Aviation Limited (TAAL). The Company is holding Non Scheduled Operators Permit (NSOP) and is providing Aircraft Charter Service The Company presently operates one Cessna Citation CJ2+ type of aircraft with a seating capacity of seven passengers. The aircraft is based at Pune airport and the Company has a loyal set of Charter customers centered around Maharashtra. The aircraft is maintained at the MRO facility of TAAL at Hosur in Tamil Nadu.In terms of the Scheme of Arrangement between Taneja Aerospace and Aviation Limited (TAAL) and the Company, TAAL demerged its Air Charter Business including investment in First Airways Inc., USA and Engineering Design Services Business conducted through TAAL Tech India Private Limited into the Company. Pursuant to the Scheme as sanctioned by the Honble High Court of Madras vide Order dated June 22, 2015, received on July 23, 2015, the Air Charter Business of TAAL including investment in First Airways Inc., USA and Engineering Design Services Business conducted through TAAL Tech India Private Limited has been demerged into the Company as a going concern and the said Scheme became effective from with effect from October 1, 2014. In terms of the Scheme 31,16,342 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each, fully paid-up, of the Company have been issued to the holders of equity shares of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Limited,
Company FAQs

What is the TAAL Enterprises Ltd share price today?

The TAAL Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3000 today.

What is the Market Cap of TAAL Enterprises Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of TAAL Enterprises Ltd is ₹934.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of TAAL Enterprises Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of TAAL Enterprises Ltd is 100.97 and 48.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of TAAL Enterprises Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a TAAL Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of TAAL Enterprises Ltd is ₹2200 and ₹3571 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of TAAL Enterprises Ltd?

TAAL Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 73.39%, 3 Years at 11.25%, 1 Year at -5.68%, 6 Month at -0.57%, 3 Month at 2.48% and 1 Month at -3.07%.

What is the shareholding pattern of TAAL Enterprises Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of TAAL Enterprises Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.98 %
Institutions - 2.48 %
Public - 46.54 %

