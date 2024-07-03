SectorAir Transport Service
Open₹2,861.05
Prev. Close₹2,893.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹178.92
Day's High₹3,015
Day's Low₹2,820.05
52 Week's High₹3,571
52 Week's Low₹2,200
Book Value₹59.18
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)934.9
P/E100.97
EPS28.66
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.12
3.12
3.12
3.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14.35
12.69
12.04
11.83
Net Worth
17.47
15.81
15.16
14.95
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
4.25
6.39
6.81
yoy growth (%)
-100
-33.46
-6.22
-13.86
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.09
-1.18
-0.52
-1.29
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
10.38
-0.34
0.61
-2.74
Depreciation
-0.03
-1.42
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
-0.73
0
-0.1
0
Working capital
13.53
-3.57
0.42
-2.27
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-33.46
-6.22
-13.86
Op profit growth
-247.68
-116.58
-38.37
315.25
EBIT growth
13,852.29
-91.99
-139.17
1,886.26
Net profit growth
-269.12
-1,235.78
-115.79
535.43
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
186.87
159.14
129.36
104.92
129.91
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
186.87
159.14
129.36
104.92
129.91
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
11.44
7.92
12.01
18.92
7.79
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Interglobe Aviation Ltd
INDIGO
4,265.1
|26
|1,72,415.1
|-988.8
|0
|16,969.6
|96.64
SpiceJet Ltd
SPICEJET
53.02
|0
|7,144.12
|149.96
|0
|1,565.16
|1.79
TAAL Enterprises Ltd
2,975.6
|100.97
|901.79
|8.72
|0
|0
|59.18
Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd
GLOBALVECT
285.85
|0
|408.31
|-4.15
|0
|124.3
|8.65
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director
Salil Taneja
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shyam Powar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Arvind Nanda
Independent Non Exe. Director
Deepa Mathur
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by TAAL Enterprises Ltd
Summary
TAAL Enterprises Limited (TEL) was incorporated in July, 2014, which was the erstwhile wholly owned subsidiary of Taneja Aerospace and Aviation Limited (TAAL). The Company is holding Non Scheduled Operators Permit (NSOP) and is providing Aircraft Charter Service The Company presently operates one Cessna Citation CJ2+ type of aircraft with a seating capacity of seven passengers. The aircraft is based at Pune airport and the Company has a loyal set of Charter customers centered around Maharashtra. The aircraft is maintained at the MRO facility of TAAL at Hosur in Tamil Nadu.In terms of the Scheme of Arrangement between Taneja Aerospace and Aviation Limited (TAAL) and the Company, TAAL demerged its Air Charter Business including investment in First Airways Inc., USA and Engineering Design Services Business conducted through TAAL Tech India Private Limited into the Company. Pursuant to the Scheme as sanctioned by the Honble High Court of Madras vide Order dated June 22, 2015, received on July 23, 2015, the Air Charter Business of TAAL including investment in First Airways Inc., USA and Engineering Design Services Business conducted through TAAL Tech India Private Limited has been demerged into the Company as a going concern and the said Scheme became effective from with effect from October 1, 2014. In terms of the Scheme 31,16,342 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each, fully paid-up, of the Company have been issued to the holders of equity shares of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Limited,
Read More
The TAAL Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3000 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of TAAL Enterprises Ltd is ₹934.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of TAAL Enterprises Ltd is 100.97 and 48.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a TAAL Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of TAAL Enterprises Ltd is ₹2200 and ₹3571 as of 06 Jan ‘25
TAAL Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 73.39%, 3 Years at 11.25%, 1 Year at -5.68%, 6 Month at -0.57%, 3 Month at 2.48% and 1 Month at -3.07%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.