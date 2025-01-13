TAAL Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.12
3.12
3.12
3.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14.35
12.69
12.04
11.83
Net Worth
17.47
15.81
15.16
14.95
Minority Interest
Debt
0.29
0.35
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.08
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
17.84
16.16
15.16
14.95
Fixed Assets
0.71
0.36
0.03
0.05
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.53
3.27
2.97
1.65
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.04
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1.01
-0.32
1.11
0.57
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
1.79
2.87
1.8
1.29
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
-0.03
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.78
-3.19
-0.69
-0.69
Cash
12.54
12.84
11.05
12.68
Total Assets
17.83
16.15
15.16
14.95
