TAAL Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

2,981
(-5.93%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:51:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.12

3.12

3.12

3.12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

14.35

12.69

12.04

11.83

Net Worth

17.47

15.81

15.16

14.95

Minority Interest

Debt

0.29

0.35

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.08

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

17.84

16.16

15.16

14.95

Fixed Assets

0.71

0.36

0.03

0.05

Intangible Assets

Investments

3.53

3.27

2.97

1.65

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.04

0

0

0

Networking Capital

1.01

-0.32

1.11

0.57

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

1.79

2.87

1.8

1.29

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

-0.03

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.78

-3.19

-0.69

-0.69

Cash

12.54

12.84

11.05

12.68

Total Assets

17.83

16.15

15.16

14.95

