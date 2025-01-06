iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

TAAL Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3,000
(3.67%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR TAAL Enterprises Ltd

TAAL Enterprises FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

10.38

-0.34

0.61

-2.74

Depreciation

-0.03

-1.42

-0.01

-0.01

Tax paid

-0.73

0

-0.1

0

Working capital

13.53

-3.57

0.42

-2.27

Other operating items

Operating

23.14

-5.34

0.9

-5.02

Capital expenditure

0

0.11

0.01

-0.27

Free cash flow

23.14

-5.23

0.91

-5.29

Equity raised

16.83

19.03

8.8

15.16

Investing

-10.09

6.12

0

0

Financing

0

-0.88

-0.08

1.01

Dividends paid

6.23

0

0

0

Net in cash

36.11

19.03

9.64

10.88

TAAL Enterprises : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR TAAL Enterprises Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.