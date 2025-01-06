TAAL Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
10.38
-0.34
0.61
-2.74
Depreciation
-0.03
-1.42
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
-0.73
0
-0.1
0
Working capital
13.53
-3.57
0.42
-2.27
Other operating items
Operating
23.14
-5.34
0.9
-5.02
Capital expenditure
0
0.11
0.01
-0.27
Free cash flow
23.14
-5.23
0.91
-5.29
Equity raised
16.83
19.03
8.8
15.16
Investing
-10.09
6.12
0
0
Financing
0
-0.88
-0.08
1.01
Dividends paid
6.23
0
0
0
Net in cash
36.11
19.03
9.64
10.88
