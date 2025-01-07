iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

TAAL Enterprises Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3,190
(7.21%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR TAAL Enterprises Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

4.25

6.39

6.81

yoy growth (%)

-100

-33.46

-6.22

-13.86

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.09

-1.18

-0.52

-1.29

As % of sales

0

27.77

8.23

19.03

Other costs

-0.4

-2.73

-7.88

-8.79

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

64.33

123.38

129.07

Operating profit

-0.49

0.33

-2.02

-3.27

OPM

0

7.88

-31.62

-48.11

Depreciation

-0.03

-1.42

-0.01

-0.01

Interest expense

-0.26

-0.42

-0.34

-0.31

Other income

11.17

1.16

2.98

0.86

Profit before tax

10.38

-0.34

0.61

-2.74

Taxes

-0.73

0

-0.1

0

Tax rate

-7.1

0

-17.83

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

9.64

-0.34

0.5

-2.74

Exceptional items

0

-5.35

0

-0.43

Net profit

9.64

-5.7

0.5

-3.17

yoy growth (%)

-269.12

-1,235.78

-115.79

535.43

NPM

0

-134.07

7.85

-46.61

TAAL Enterprises : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR TAAL Enterprises Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.