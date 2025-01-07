Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
4.25
6.39
6.81
yoy growth (%)
-100
-33.46
-6.22
-13.86
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.09
-1.18
-0.52
-1.29
As % of sales
0
27.77
8.23
19.03
Other costs
-0.4
-2.73
-7.88
-8.79
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
64.33
123.38
129.07
Operating profit
-0.49
0.33
-2.02
-3.27
OPM
0
7.88
-31.62
-48.11
Depreciation
-0.03
-1.42
-0.01
-0.01
Interest expense
-0.26
-0.42
-0.34
-0.31
Other income
11.17
1.16
2.98
0.86
Profit before tax
10.38
-0.34
0.61
-2.74
Taxes
-0.73
0
-0.1
0
Tax rate
-7.1
0
-17.83
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
9.64
-0.34
0.5
-2.74
Exceptional items
0
-5.35
0
-0.43
Net profit
9.64
-5.7
0.5
-3.17
yoy growth (%)
-269.12
-1,235.78
-115.79
535.43
NPM
0
-134.07
7.85
-46.61
