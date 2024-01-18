|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|14 Aug 2024
|23 Aug 2024
|23 Aug 2024
|25
|250
|Interim 1
|Declaration of: 1) Unaudited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 2) Interim Dividend for F.Y. 2024-25 Declaration of 1st Interim Dividend of Rs. 25/- i.e. (250%) per Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each for the FY 2024 -25
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.