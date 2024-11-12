Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

TAAL Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited (Standalone & Consolidated) financial results for the quarter & half year ended September 30 2024 1. Adoption of Un-audited standalone & consolidated financial results for the quarter & half year ended September 30, 2024 2. Re-classification of M/s Laurus Tradecon Pvt. Ltd. from the Promoter Group category to the Public category. 3. Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

TAAL Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Un-audited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024 2. Proposal of declaration of Interim Dividend for the FY 2024-25 Declaration of: 1) Unaudited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 2) Interim Dividend for F.Y. 2024-25 Declaration of 1st Interim Dividend of Rs. 25/- i.e. (250%) per Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each for the FY 2024 -25 Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Listing Regulations, the record date, i.e., August 23, 2024, for the purpose of payment of the 1st Interim Dividend has been already intimated to the Exchange vide our earlier letter dated August 08, 2024. The Interim Dividend will be paid / dispatched to the shareholders on or before September 12, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

TAAL Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited Standalone and Consolidated financials for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2024. Approval of Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024