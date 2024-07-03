iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Talbros Engineering Ltd Company Summary

591
(3.65%)
Jan 14, 2025|12:54:00 PM

Talbros Engineering Ltd Summary

Talbros Engineering Limited, incorporated in October, 1986 is having a manufacturing plant in Faridabad. The Company is the leading manufacturer of Axle Shafts for OEMs in India, servicing Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-road and Tractor segments with their Light, Medium and Heavy Duty product range, having an installed annual capacity of 3 Million Axle Shafts. It specialise in manufacturing Semi-Float and Full Float axle shafts for passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle, off-road and tractor segments. Apart from this, it manufacture axle shafts and forged components weighing between 3kgs to 50 kgs, having flange diameters 30mm to 260mm, and bar diameters 30mm to 70mm. Their facilities are fully integrated and all aspects of axle shaft manufacturing such as Forging, Heat Treatment, Machining, and Induction Hardening are available in-house. During FY 2016-17, the Company started production from January 2017 in Faridabad facility. During FY 2017-18, the Company had set up a new plant located in Sector 5, Faridabad, which increased the production capacity by 45,000 axles per month.During Financial Year 2018-19, the Company set up a forging unit in Sector 4, Faridabad, thereby starting the construction.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.