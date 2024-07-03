Summary

Talbros Engineering Limited, incorporated in October, 1986 is having a manufacturing plant in Faridabad. The Company is the leading manufacturer of Axle Shafts for OEMs in India, servicing Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-road and Tractor segments with their Light, Medium and Heavy Duty product range, having an installed annual capacity of 3 Million Axle Shafts. It specialise in manufacturing Semi-Float and Full Float axle shafts for passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle, off-road and tractor segments. Apart from this, it manufacture axle shafts and forged components weighing between 3kgs to 50 kgs, having flange diameters 30mm to 260mm, and bar diameters 30mm to 70mm. Their facilities are fully integrated and all aspects of axle shaft manufacturing such as Forging, Heat Treatment, Machining, and Induction Hardening are available in-house. During FY 2016-17, the Company started production from January 2017 in Faridabad facility. During FY 2017-18, the Company had set up a new plant located in Sector 5, Faridabad, which increased the production capacity by 45,000 axles per month.During Financial Year 2018-19, the Company set up a forging unit in Sector 4, Faridabad, thereby starting the construction.

