iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Talbros Engineering Ltd Share Price

595
(-6.73%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open641.1
  • Day's High645
  • 52 Wk High760
  • Prev. Close637.95
  • Day's Low595
  • 52 Wk Low 500
  • Turnover (lac)6.74
  • P/E17.64
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value285.63
  • EPS36.16
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)302.05
  • Div. Yield0.63
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Talbros Engineering Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

641.1

Prev. Close

637.95

Turnover(Lac.)

6.74

Day's High

645

Day's Low

595

52 Week's High

760

52 Week's Low

500

Book Value

285.63

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

302.05

P/E

17.64

EPS

36.16

Divi. Yield

0.63

Talbros Engineering Ltd Corporate Action

20 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.5

arrow

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Aug, 2024

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Talbros Engineering Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Talbros Engineering Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:29 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.41%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.41%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 27.55%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Talbros Engineering Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.08

5.08

5.08

5.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

130.48

114.43

87.52

66.19

Net Worth

135.56

119.51

92.6

71.27

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

351.14

238.86

216.22

203.97

yoy growth (%)

47

10.46

6

26.36

Raw materials

-166.76

-112.2

-108.19

-90.12

As % of sales

47.49

46.97

50.03

44.18

Employee costs

-23.83

-18.23

-19.86

-18.33

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

29.22

14.48

5.04

13.06

Depreciation

-8.53

-8.03

-7.83

-4.91

Tax paid

-7.12

-3.82

-1.02

-4.1

Working capital

18.28

16.52

0.17

18.59

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

47

10.46

6

26.36

Op profit growth

61.94

46.95

-8.6

26.61

EBIT growth

85.31

66.02

-25.6

27.39

Net profit growth

107.43

165.12

-55.15

28.18

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Talbros Engineering Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.05

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,240.25

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,067.8

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.25

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.85

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Talbros Engineering Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Sunil Kumar

Executive Director

Vijay Kumar Sharma

Independent Director

Kuldeep Singh Bhalla

Executive Director

Sanjay Sharma

Independent Director

Sarabjeet Singh

Independent Director

Shashi Khurana

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Talbros Engineering Ltd

Summary

Talbros Engineering Limited, incorporated in October, 1986 is having a manufacturing plant in Faridabad. The Company is the leading manufacturer of Axle Shafts for OEMs in India, servicing Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-road and Tractor segments with their Light, Medium and Heavy Duty product range, having an installed annual capacity of 3 Million Axle Shafts. It specialise in manufacturing Semi-Float and Full Float axle shafts for passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle, off-road and tractor segments. Apart from this, it manufacture axle shafts and forged components weighing between 3kgs to 50 kgs, having flange diameters 30mm to 260mm, and bar diameters 30mm to 70mm. Their facilities are fully integrated and all aspects of axle shaft manufacturing such as Forging, Heat Treatment, Machining, and Induction Hardening are available in-house. During FY 2016-17, the Company started production from January 2017 in Faridabad facility. During FY 2017-18, the Company had set up a new plant located in Sector 5, Faridabad, which increased the production capacity by 45,000 axles per month.During Financial Year 2018-19, the Company set up a forging unit in Sector 4, Faridabad, thereby starting the construction.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Talbros Engineering Ltd share price today?

The Talbros Engineering Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹595 today.

What is the Market Cap of Talbros Engineering Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Talbros Engineering Ltd is ₹302.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Talbros Engineering Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Talbros Engineering Ltd is 17.64 and 2.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Talbros Engineering Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Talbros Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Talbros Engineering Ltd is ₹500 and ₹760 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Talbros Engineering Ltd?

Talbros Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.08%, 3 Years at 29.04%, 1 Year at -9.73%, 6 Month at -9.20%, 3 Month at 3.81% and 1 Month at 0.24%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Talbros Engineering Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Talbros Engineering Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.41 %
Institutions - 0.03 %
Public - 27.56 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Talbros Engineering Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.