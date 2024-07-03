Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹641.1
Prev. Close₹637.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹6.74
Day's High₹645
Day's Low₹595
52 Week's High₹760
52 Week's Low₹500
Book Value₹285.63
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)302.05
P/E17.64
EPS36.16
Divi. Yield0.63
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.08
5.08
5.08
5.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
130.48
114.43
87.52
66.19
Net Worth
135.56
119.51
92.6
71.27
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
351.14
238.86
216.22
203.97
yoy growth (%)
47
10.46
6
26.36
Raw materials
-166.76
-112.2
-108.19
-90.12
As % of sales
47.49
46.97
50.03
44.18
Employee costs
-23.83
-18.23
-19.86
-18.33
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
29.22
14.48
5.04
13.06
Depreciation
-8.53
-8.03
-7.83
-4.91
Tax paid
-7.12
-3.82
-1.02
-4.1
Working capital
18.28
16.52
0.17
18.59
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
47
10.46
6
26.36
Op profit growth
61.94
46.95
-8.6
26.61
EBIT growth
85.31
66.02
-25.6
27.39
Net profit growth
107.43
165.12
-55.15
28.18
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.05
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,240.25
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,067.8
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.25
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.85
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Sunil Kumar
Executive Director
Vijay Kumar Sharma
Independent Director
Kuldeep Singh Bhalla
Executive Director
Sanjay Sharma
Independent Director
Sarabjeet Singh
Independent Director
Shashi Khurana
Reports by Talbros Engineering Ltd
Summary
Talbros Engineering Limited, incorporated in October, 1986 is having a manufacturing plant in Faridabad. The Company is the leading manufacturer of Axle Shafts for OEMs in India, servicing Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-road and Tractor segments with their Light, Medium and Heavy Duty product range, having an installed annual capacity of 3 Million Axle Shafts. It specialise in manufacturing Semi-Float and Full Float axle shafts for passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle, off-road and tractor segments. Apart from this, it manufacture axle shafts and forged components weighing between 3kgs to 50 kgs, having flange diameters 30mm to 260mm, and bar diameters 30mm to 70mm. Their facilities are fully integrated and all aspects of axle shaft manufacturing such as Forging, Heat Treatment, Machining, and Induction Hardening are available in-house. During FY 2016-17, the Company started production from January 2017 in Faridabad facility. During FY 2017-18, the Company had set up a new plant located in Sector 5, Faridabad, which increased the production capacity by 45,000 axles per month.During Financial Year 2018-19, the Company set up a forging unit in Sector 4, Faridabad, thereby starting the construction.
Read More
The Talbros Engineering Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹595 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Talbros Engineering Ltd is ₹302.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Talbros Engineering Ltd is 17.64 and 2.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Talbros Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Talbros Engineering Ltd is ₹500 and ₹760 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Talbros Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.08%, 3 Years at 29.04%, 1 Year at -9.73%, 6 Month at -9.20%, 3 Month at 3.81% and 1 Month at 0.24%.
