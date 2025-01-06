iifl-logo-icon 1
Talbros Engineering Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

29.22

14.48

5.04

13.06

Depreciation

-8.53

-8.03

-7.83

-4.91

Tax paid

-7.12

-3.82

-1.02

-4.1

Working capital

18.28

16.52

0.17

18.59

Other operating items

Operating

31.84

19.14

-3.64

22.64

Capital expenditure

19.39

4.17

38.68

16.98

Free cash flow

51.23

23.31

35.03

39.62

Equity raised

131.61

111.07

97.69

80.88

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

51.49

30.73

41.9

40.28

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.76

Net in cash

234.33

165.11

174.62

161.54

