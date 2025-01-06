Talbros Engineering Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
29.22
14.48
5.04
13.06
Depreciation
-8.53
-8.03
-7.83
-4.91
Tax paid
-7.12
-3.82
-1.02
-4.1
Working capital
18.28
16.52
0.17
18.59
Other operating items
Operating
31.84
19.14
-3.64
22.64
Capital expenditure
19.39
4.17
38.68
16.98
Free cash flow
51.23
23.31
35.03
39.62
Equity raised
131.61
111.07
97.69
80.88
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
51.49
30.73
41.9
40.28
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.76
Net in cash
234.33
165.11
174.62
161.54
