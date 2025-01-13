Talbros Engineering Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.08
5.08
5.08
5.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
130.48
114.43
87.52
66.19
Net Worth
135.56
119.51
92.6
71.27
Minority Interest
Debt
112.54
101.22
97.91
75.68
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.26
3.02
2.99
3.4
Total Liabilities
251.36
223.75
193.5
150.35
Fixed Assets
159.4
131.31
95.56
85.41
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.09
0.09
0.09
0.09
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
91.62
92.15
97.72
61.03
Inventories
67.66
62.97
48.23
39.97
Inventory Days
50.13
61.07
Sundry Debtors
50.06
63.83
71.04
40.48
Debtor Days
73.84
61.85
Other Current Assets
11.56
16.5
31.41
18.02
Sundry Creditors
-29.7
-41.89
-42.08
-32.27
Creditor Days
43.74
49.31
Other Current Liabilities
-7.96
-9.25
-10.88
-5.17
Cash
0.22
0.19
0.14
3.85
Total Assets
251.33
223.74
193.51
150.38
