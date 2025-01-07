iifl-logo-icon 1
Talbros Engineering Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

590.95
(-1.95%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:42:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

351.14

238.86

216.22

203.97

yoy growth (%)

47

10.46

6

26.36

Raw materials

-166.76

-112.2

-108.19

-90.12

As % of sales

47.49

46.97

50.03

44.18

Employee costs

-23.83

-18.23

-19.86

-18.33

As % of sales

6.78

7.63

9.18

8.98

Other costs

-115.42

-80.57

-69.21

-74.78

As % of sales (Other Cost)

32.87

33.73

32

36.66

Operating profit

45.11

27.85

18.95

20.74

OPM

12.84

11.66

8.76

10.16

Depreciation

-8.53

-8.03

-7.83

-4.91

Interest expense

-8.45

-5.84

-7.19

-3.4

Other income

1.09

0.5

1.12

0.63

Profit before tax

29.22

14.48

5.04

13.06

Taxes

-7.12

-3.82

-1.02

-4.1

Tax rate

-24.37

-26.44

-20.39

-31.39

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

22.09

10.65

4.01

8.96

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

22.09

10.65

4.01

8.96

yoy growth (%)

107.43

165.12

-55.15

28.18

NPM

6.29

4.46

1.85

4.39

