|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
351.14
238.86
216.22
203.97
yoy growth (%)
47
10.46
6
26.36
Raw materials
-166.76
-112.2
-108.19
-90.12
As % of sales
47.49
46.97
50.03
44.18
Employee costs
-23.83
-18.23
-19.86
-18.33
As % of sales
6.78
7.63
9.18
8.98
Other costs
-115.42
-80.57
-69.21
-74.78
As % of sales (Other Cost)
32.87
33.73
32
36.66
Operating profit
45.11
27.85
18.95
20.74
OPM
12.84
11.66
8.76
10.16
Depreciation
-8.53
-8.03
-7.83
-4.91
Interest expense
-8.45
-5.84
-7.19
-3.4
Other income
1.09
0.5
1.12
0.63
Profit before tax
29.22
14.48
5.04
13.06
Taxes
-7.12
-3.82
-1.02
-4.1
Tax rate
-24.37
-26.44
-20.39
-31.39
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
22.09
10.65
4.01
8.96
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
22.09
10.65
4.01
8.96
yoy growth (%)
107.43
165.12
-55.15
28.18
NPM
6.29
4.46
1.85
4.39
