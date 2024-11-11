|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|Talbros Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Talbros Engineering Limited has informed about the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on November 11 2024 to inter alia consider and approve the Un-audited (Standalone) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 11, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|Talbros Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board meeting held on August 08, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 May 2024
|1 May 2024
|Talbros Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 Talbros Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to our earlier intimation dated May 01, 2024, regarding Board Meeting to be held on May, 20, 2024, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company, we would like to inform you that in the aforementioned meeting, the Board will also consider recommending the payment of final dividend on equity shares for the financial year 2023-24, (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.05.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 20, 2024 1. The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/year ended March 31st, 2024. 2. Recommended the dividend of Rs. 2.5/- (25%) per fully paid-up equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2023-24, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The Financial Results, Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Audit Report with Declaration pursuant to regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD56/2016 dated 27 May, 2016 are enclosed herewith. Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 20, 2024 OUTCOME (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Feb 2024
|19 Jan 2024
|Talbros Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To approve and take on record un-audited financial results for the quarter /nine months ended December 31 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Wednesday, February 07, 2024, has inter-alia considered and approved the Un-audited financial results (standalone) of the Company for the quarter/nine months ended December 31, 2023 Re-constitution of Committees of Board of Directors w.e.f April 01, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024)
