AGM 30/09/2024 Notice of 38th Annual General Meeting is enclosed herewith (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.08.2024) Talbros Engineering Limited has informed about the Proceedings of its 38th Annual General Meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (as amended). (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)