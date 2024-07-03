iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tamboli Industries Ltd Company Summary

177.6
(1.05%)
Jan 14, 2025|12:38:00 PM

Tamboli Industries Ltd Summary

Tamboli Industries Ltd (formerly known Tamboli Capital Ltd) was incorporated in April,2008 with a view to carry on industrial business trade activities by investments in various ventures and projects by way of capital, loan, equity participation and financial assistance.The erstwhile company, Tamboli Capital Limited is the holding Company of Tamboli Castings Limited - a specialist in investment casting technology (Feinguss), delivering fully machined precision components for Pneumatic & Automation, Pumps, Valves & Turbo Parts, General Engineering, Automobile and Aerospace applications. The Company is operating in three segments: Manufacturing of Investment Castings and Precision Components, undertaken through the Wholly Owned Subsidiary - Tamboli Castings Limited (TCL); Investments and Trading. The other business interests of company include financial investments and trading of precious metal goods.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.