Tamboli Industries Ltd Summary

Tamboli Industries Ltd (formerly known Tamboli Capital Ltd) was incorporated in April,2008 with a view to carry on industrial business trade activities by investments in various ventures and projects by way of capital, loan, equity participation and financial assistance.The erstwhile company, Tamboli Capital Limited is the holding Company of Tamboli Castings Limited - a specialist in investment casting technology (Feinguss), delivering fully machined precision components for Pneumatic & Automation, Pumps, Valves & Turbo Parts, General Engineering, Automobile and Aerospace applications. The Company is operating in three segments: Manufacturing of Investment Castings and Precision Components, undertaken through the Wholly Owned Subsidiary - Tamboli Castings Limited (TCL); Investments and Trading. The other business interests of company include financial investments and trading of precious metal goods.