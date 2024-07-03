Tamboli Industries Ltd (formerly known Tamboli Capital Ltd) was incorporated in April,2008 with a view to carry on industrial business trade activities by investments in various ventures and projects by way of capital, loan, equity participation and financial assistance.The erstwhile company, Tamboli Capital Limited is the holding Company of Tamboli Castings Limited - a specialist in investment casting technology (Feinguss), delivering fully machined precision components for Pneumatic & Automation, Pumps, Valves & Turbo Parts, General Engineering, Automobile and Aerospace applications. The Company is operating in three segments: Manufacturing of Investment Castings and Precision Components, undertaken through the Wholly Owned Subsidiary - Tamboli Castings Limited (TCL); Investments and Trading. The other business interests of company include financial investments and trading of precious metal goods.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.