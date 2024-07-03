Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹199.15
Prev. Close₹199.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹18.45
Day's High₹205
Day's Low₹195.05
52 Week's High₹215
52 Week's Low₹110
Book Value₹18.22
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)193.49
P/E130.99
EPS1.52
Divi. Yield0.5
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.92
9.92
9.92
9.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.77
7.29
6.44
5.94
Net Worth
17.69
17.21
16.36
15.86
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.11
-0.02
-4.5
0.67
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
75.06
83.08
80.49
66.9
52.16
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
75.06
83.08
80.49
66.9
52.16
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.19
2.45
0.85
0.64
1.43
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
CMD & CEO
Vaibhav B Tamboli
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Priyanka D Jasani
Independent Director
Neha Gada
Independent Director
Anand Bharatkumar Shah
Whole Time Director & CFO
Vipul Harshadrai Pathak
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Tamboli Industries Ltd
Summary
Tamboli Industries Ltd (formerly known Tamboli Capital Ltd) was incorporated in April,2008 with a view to carry on industrial business trade activities by investments in various ventures and projects by way of capital, loan, equity participation and financial assistance.The erstwhile company, Tamboli Capital Limited is the holding Company of Tamboli Castings Limited - a specialist in investment casting technology (Feinguss), delivering fully machined precision components for Pneumatic & Automation, Pumps, Valves & Turbo Parts, General Engineering, Automobile and Aerospace applications. The Company is operating in three segments: Manufacturing of Investment Castings and Precision Components, undertaken through the Wholly Owned Subsidiary - Tamboli Castings Limited (TCL); Investments and Trading. The other business interests of company include financial investments and trading of precious metal goods.
The Tamboli Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹195.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tamboli Industries Ltd is ₹193.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Tamboli Industries Ltd is 130.99 and 10.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tamboli Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tamboli Industries Ltd is ₹110 and ₹215 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Tamboli Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.54%, 3 Years at 30.66%, 1 Year at 26.53%, 6 Month at 56.77%, 3 Month at 31.90% and 1 Month at 11.20%.
