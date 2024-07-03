iifl-logo-icon 1
Tamboli Industries Ltd Share Price

195.05
(-2.03%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open199.15
  • Day's High205
  • 52 Wk High215
  • Prev. Close199.1
  • Day's Low195.05
  • 52 Wk Low 110
  • Turnover (lac)18.45
  • P/E130.99
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value18.22
  • EPS1.52
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)193.49
  • Div. Yield0.5
Tamboli Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

199.15

Prev. Close

199.1

Turnover(Lac.)

18.45

Day's High

205

Day's Low

195.05

52 Week's High

215

52 Week's Low

110

Book Value

18.22

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

193.49

P/E

130.99

EPS

1.52

Divi. Yield

0.5

Tamboli Industries Ltd Corporate Action

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Aug, 2024

Tamboli Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Tamboli Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:29 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.83%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 52.83%

Non-Promoter- 47.16%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 47.16%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Tamboli Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.92

9.92

9.92

9.92

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.77

7.29

6.44

5.94

Net Worth

17.69

17.21

16.36

15.86

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

1.11

-0.02

-4.5

0.67

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

75.06

83.08

80.49

66.9

52.16

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

75.06

83.08

80.49

66.9

52.16

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.19

2.45

0.85

0.64

1.43

Tamboli Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Tamboli Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

CMD & CEO

Vaibhav B Tamboli

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Priyanka D Jasani

Independent Director

Neha Gada

Independent Director

Anand Bharatkumar Shah

Whole Time Director & CFO

Vipul Harshadrai Pathak

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tamboli Industries Ltd

Summary

Tamboli Industries Ltd (formerly known Tamboli Capital Ltd) was incorporated in April,2008 with a view to carry on industrial business trade activities by investments in various ventures and projects by way of capital, loan, equity participation and financial assistance.The erstwhile company, Tamboli Capital Limited is the holding Company of Tamboli Castings Limited - a specialist in investment casting technology (Feinguss), delivering fully machined precision components for Pneumatic & Automation, Pumps, Valves & Turbo Parts, General Engineering, Automobile and Aerospace applications. The Company is operating in three segments: Manufacturing of Investment Castings and Precision Components, undertaken through the Wholly Owned Subsidiary - Tamboli Castings Limited (TCL); Investments and Trading. The other business interests of company include financial investments and trading of precious metal goods.
Company FAQs

What is the Tamboli Industries Ltd share price today?

The Tamboli Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹195.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tamboli Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tamboli Industries Ltd is ₹193.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tamboli Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tamboli Industries Ltd is 130.99 and 10.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tamboli Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tamboli Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tamboli Industries Ltd is ₹110 and ₹215 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Tamboli Industries Ltd?

Tamboli Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.54%, 3 Years at 30.66%, 1 Year at 26.53%, 6 Month at 56.77%, 3 Month at 31.90% and 1 Month at 11.20%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tamboli Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tamboli Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 52.83 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 47.17 %

