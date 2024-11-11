iifl-logo-icon 1
Tamboli Industries Ltd Board Meeting

Tamboli Industri CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 202422 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results Tamboli Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Un-audited Quarterly Financial Results of the Company for July-September 2024 quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024. Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for July-September 2024 quarter (Q2) and half year ended on September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024) .
Board Meeting13 Aug 202419 Jul 2024
Tamboli Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Quarterly Financial Results of the Company for April-June 2024 quarter ended on June 30 2024. Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for April-June 2024 quarter (Q1) ended on June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 20246 May 2024
Tamboli Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited financial results of the Company for the 4th quarter i.e. January-March 2024 and financial year ended 31.03.2024 AND dividend on equity shares for the financial year 2023-2024. Outcome of Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 202418 Jan 2024
Tamboli Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited quarterly financial results of the Company for October-December 2023 quarter and nine months ended on 31.12.2023. un-audited financial results for October-December 2023 quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)

