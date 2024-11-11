|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|22 Oct 2024
|Quarterly Results Tamboli Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Un-audited Quarterly Financial Results of the Company for July-September 2024 quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024. Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for July-September 2024 quarter (Q2) and half year ended on September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024) .
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|19 Jul 2024
|Tamboli Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Quarterly Financial Results of the Company for April-June 2024 quarter ended on June 30 2024. Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for April-June 2024 quarter (Q1) ended on June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|6 May 2024
|Tamboli Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited financial results of the Company for the 4th quarter i.e. January-March 2024 and financial year ended 31.03.2024 AND dividend on equity shares for the financial year 2023-2024. Outcome of Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Feb 2024
|18 Jan 2024
|Tamboli Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited quarterly financial results of the Company for October-December 2023 quarter and nine months ended on 31.12.2023. un-audited financial results for October-December 2023 quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)
