Tamboli Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.92
9.92
9.92
9.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.77
7.29
6.44
5.94
Net Worth
17.69
17.21
16.36
15.86
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
17.69
17.21
16.36
15.86
Fixed Assets
0.12
0
0
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.91
2.91
2.91
2.91
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.02
0.02
0.02
Networking Capital
6.54
11.69
11.12
11.86
Inventories
0
0
0
0.2
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
6.86
12.08
11.57
12.09
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
-0.04
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.31
-0.38
-0.43
-0.39
Cash
8.12
2.59
2.3
1.05
Total Assets
17.69
17.21
16.35
15.85
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.