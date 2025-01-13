iifl-logo-icon 1
Tamboli Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

186.85
(-0.11%)
Jan 13, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.92

9.92

9.92

9.92

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.77

7.29

6.44

5.94

Net Worth

17.69

17.21

16.36

15.86

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

17.69

17.21

16.36

15.86

Fixed Assets

0.12

0

0

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.91

2.91

2.91

2.91

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.02

0.02

0.02

Networking Capital

6.54

11.69

11.12

11.86

Inventories

0

0

0

0.2

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

6.86

12.08

11.57

12.09

Sundry Creditors

-0.01

-0.01

-0.02

-0.04

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.31

-0.38

-0.43

-0.39

Cash

8.12

2.59

2.3

1.05

Total Assets

17.69

17.21

16.35

15.85

