To

The Members of

M/s. Tanvi Foods (India) Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the Standalone financial statements of M/s. Tanvi Foods (India) Limited (“the Company”), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as on March 31,2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss, Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone financial statements, including a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the Standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024, its profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the “Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone financial statements” section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the “Code of Ethics” issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (“ICAI”) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act, and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key Audit Matter How the matter was addressed in the Audit Revenue Recognition Principal Audit Procedures Revenue from the sale of goods and sale of Service (hereinafter referred to as “Revenue”) is recognized when the Company performs its obligation to its customers and the amount of revenue can be measured reliably and recovery of the consideration is probable. The timing of such recognition in case of sale of goods and sale of service is when the control over the same is transferred to the customer, which is mainly upon delivery. Our audit approach was a combination of test of internal controls and substantive procedures including: • Assessing the appropriateness of the Companys revenue recognition accounting policies in line with AS 9 (“Revenue Recognition”) and testing thereof. • Evaluating the design and implementation of Companys controls in respect of revenue recognition. The timing of revenue recognition is relevant to the reported performance of the Company. The management considers revenue as a key measure for evaluation of performance. There is a risk of revenue being recorded before control is transferred. • Testing the effectiveness of such controls over revenue cut off at year-end. • Testing the supporting documentation for sales transactions recorded during the period closer to the year end and subsequent to the year end, including examination of credit notes issued after the year end to determine whether revenue was recognised in the correct period. Refer Note 1 to the Standalone financial statements - Material Accounting Policies • Performing analytical procedures on current year revenue based on monthly trends and where appropriate, conducting further enquiries and testing.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statementsand Auditors Report Thereon :

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the annual report, for example, Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The other information as stated above is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report. Our opinion on the Standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated When we read the other information as stated above, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with Governance.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements;

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

We also;

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the “Annexure-A” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

a) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books

b) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

c) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

d) on the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31,2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

e) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in “Annexure B”.

f) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors in the Auditors report in accordance with the requirement of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to explanation given to us, remuneration paid or payable by the company to the directors during the year is in accordance with the section 197 of the Act.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigation in its standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes

to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries (Refer Note 31R to the standalone financial statements)

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries (Refer Note 31R to the standalone financial statements); and

( c) Based on such audit procedures that we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. No dividend declared during the year by the company.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, performed by us on the Company, have used accounting softwares for maintaining their respective books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of audit, we have not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

For Sagar and Associates

Chartered Accountants

FRNO: 003510S

B ARUNA

Partner

M.No:216454

UDIN: 24216454BKDAVU7924

Place: Hyderabad

Date : 30.05.2024

ANNEXURE - A TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 1 of Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of the Independent Auditors Report of

even date to the members of M/S. Tanvi Foods (India) Limited on the Standalone financial statements for the year ended

March 31,2024

(I)

a) A. The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation, of Property, Plant and Equipment.

B. The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars Intangible Assets

b) The Property, Plant and Equipment are physically verified by the Management according to a phased programme designed to cover all the items over a period of three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, a portion of the Property, Plant and Equipment has been physically verified by the Management during the year and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification and the same has been properly dealt with the books of accounts.

c) According to information and explanation given to us and on the records examined by us and based on the examination of the registered sale deeds/transfer deeds, we report that title deeds comprising all the immovable properties of freehold land are held in the name of the company as on balance sheet date.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of records examined by us, the Company has neither revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment nor its Intangible Assets during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

e) Based on the information and explanations furnished to us, no proceedings have been initiated on or are pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) (formerly the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988)) and Rules made thereunder, and therefore the question of our commenting on whether the Company has appropriately disclosed the details in its standalone financial statements does not arise.

(ii)

a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year in our opinion the frequency of such verification is reasonable, and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. There were no discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of Inventory.

b) During the year the company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. The Company has filed quarterly returns or statements with such banks, which are in agreement with the audited books of account to the standalone financial statements and no significant differences were noted.

(iii)

a) The Company has not made any investments, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year, and hence sub-clauses iii (a) to (f) under clause (iii) of the Order are not applicable.

(iv) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records the Company has not given any loans, or provided any guarantee or security as specified under section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Company has not provided any guarantee or security as specified under section 186 of the Company.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits form the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the order is not applicable.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, for the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence reporting under paragraph 3 (vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii)

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, Undisputed statutory dues including Provident fund, Employee State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales tax, Value Added Tax, Duty of Customs, Goods and Service tax, Cess have generally been deposited with the appropriate authorities.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no material statutory dues including Sales tax, Value Added Tax, Duty of Customs, Goods and Service Tax, Cess and any other material statutory dues pending for deposit with the appropriate authorities because of any dispute, except as mentioned in Note No. 38 of the Standalone Financial Statements

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the Tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(ix) a. According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanation given to us, the

Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest to any lender during the year.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared Willful Defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority. (Also refer Note 31O to the financial statements)

c. The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no unutilized term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause (ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d. On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

f. According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries

(x) a. The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, Clause (x) (a) of the order is not applicable.

b. The Company has made any preferential allotment of shares during the year and funds have been utilized for the purposes for which money was raised.

(xi) a. Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

b. During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

c. According to the information and explanations given to us no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company, Accordingly, Clause 3(xii) of the order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with the provisions of Sections 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required under Accounting

Standard 18 “Related Party Disclosures” specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(xiv) a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the company

has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued till date for the period under the audit.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given us, the Company has not entered in to any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi)

a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, Clause 3(xvi) (a) of the order is not applicable.

b) The Company has not conducted non-banking financial/housing finance activities during the year. Accordingly, Clause 3(xvi) (b) of the order is not applicable.

c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, Clause 3(xvi) (c) of the order is not applicable.

d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CIC, Accordingly, the requirements of Clause 3(xvi) (d) are not applicable.

(xvii) According to the information and explanations give to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Hence, reporting under this clause is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected date of realization of financial assets and payments of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not Capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet date. We however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the provisions of Section 135 of Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company since company is not meeting the criteria specified therein. Hence, the provisions of Clause 3 (xx) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xxi) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of Standalone Financial Statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report

For Sagar and Associates Chartered Accountants FRNO: 003510S

BARUNA Partner M.No:216454

UDIN: 24216454BKDAVU7924

Place: Hyderabad Date : 30.05.2024

Annexure - B to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of M/s Tanvi Foods (India) Limited (“the Company”) as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considered the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) issued by ICAI and the Standards on Auditing, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.

For Sagar and Associates Chartered Accountants FRNO: 003510S

B ARUNA Partner M.No:216454

UDIN: 24216454BKDAVU7924

Place: Hyderabad Date : 30.05.2024