iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tanvi Foods (India) Ltd Share Price

148.55
(-4.78%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:19:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open148.55
  • Day's High148.55
  • 52 Wk High225
  • Prev. Close156
  • Day's Low148.55
  • 52 Wk Low 84
  • Turnover (lac)1.48
  • P/E487.5
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value51.06
  • EPS0.32
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)175.06
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Tanvi Foods (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

148.55

Prev. Close

156

Turnover(Lac.)

1.48

Day's High

148.55

Day's Low

148.55

52 Week's High

225

52 Week's Low

84

Book Value

51.06

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

175.06

P/E

487.5

EPS

0.32

Divi. Yield

0

Tanvi Foods (India) Ltd Corporate Action

19 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Sep, 2024

arrow

14 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

31 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Tanvi Foods (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Tanvi Foods (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:32 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 38.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 38.00%

Non-Promoter- 61.99%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 61.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Tanvi Foods (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.84

5.37

5.37

5.37

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

47.25

23.63

23.2

22.13

Net Worth

59.09

29

28.57

27.5

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

59.77

81.71

72.79

62.88

yoy growth (%)

-26.84

12.25

15.74

12.39

Raw materials

-53.33

-72.3

-63.75

-54.42

As % of sales

89.23

88.48

87.59

86.54

Employee costs

-1.34

-1.73

-2.02

-1.97

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.16

2.13

1.85

1.53

Depreciation

-0.67

-0.8

-0.91

-1.2

Tax paid

-0.22

-0.44

-0.22

-0.38

Working capital

2.9

0.43

-1.09

6.95

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-26.84

12.25

15.74

12.39

Op profit growth

-24.38

26.96

0.82

13.75

EBIT growth

-28.19

6.37

10.75

9.37

Net profit growth

-43.86

3.63

42.21

11.43

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

82.15

81.56

80.52

60.61

83.99

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

82.15

81.56

80.52

60.61

83.99

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.11

0.22

0.53

0.85

0.53

View Annually Results

Tanvi Foods (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,405.5

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.3

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.55

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,835.3

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,115.95

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Tanvi Foods (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director

Adusumilli Vasavi

Independent Director

Jonnada Vaghira Kumari

Whole Time Director

Kesara Charita

Chairman & Managing Director

Adusumilli Sri Nagaveer

Independent Director

Badram Vijaya Lakshmi

Independent Director

Sai Sumith Balusu

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tanvi Foods (India) Ltd

Summary

Tanvi Foods (India) Limited was incorporated in Hyderabad, as Tanvi Foods Private Limited, on March 30, 2007, with the Registrar of Companies. The Company name was changed to Tanvi Foods (India) Private Limited, dated June 10, 2009, issued by Registrar of Companies. The status of the Company was changed to a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Tanvi Foods (India) Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 22, 2016, was issued by Registrar of Companies.The Company is engaged in trading, distribution, and processing of Food and beverages primarily operating in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It specializes in products such as Fresh Corn, Frozen Corn, and Green Peas in loose as well as packed form. Further, it prepares and sells corn-based eatables such as Corn Samosas, Corn Patties and Spring Roll, in loose/semi-finished form to caterers as well as packaged from to Retailers and Wholesalers. The company-packaged product is sold under its own brand name Frozen King. The company also operates an Independent Logistics/Infrastructure services business, which in addition to support its F&B distribution business. The company also provides Pan India Logistics Services to other Distributors and Players. The companies Logistics/Infra service business vertical includes providing transportation services, as well as Cold storage/ Warehousing facilities on per Ton and per Pallet basis respectively.Over the years, the company h
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Tanvi Foods India Ltd share price today?

The Tanvi Foods India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹148.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tanvi Foods India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tanvi Foods India Ltd is ₹175.06 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tanvi Foods India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tanvi Foods India Ltd is 487.5 and 3.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tanvi Foods India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tanvi Foods India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tanvi Foods India Ltd is ₹84 and ₹225 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Tanvi Foods India Ltd?

Tanvi Foods India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.71%, 3 Years at 31.25%, 1 Year at -8.21%, 6 Month at -6.59%, 3 Month at 46.07% and 1 Month at 0.84%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tanvi Foods India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tanvi Foods India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 38.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 62.00 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Tanvi Foods (India) Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.