Summary

Tanvi Foods (India) Limited was incorporated in Hyderabad, as Tanvi Foods Private Limited, on March 30, 2007, with the Registrar of Companies. The Company name was changed to Tanvi Foods (India) Private Limited, dated June 10, 2009, issued by Registrar of Companies. The status of the Company was changed to a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Tanvi Foods (India) Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 22, 2016, was issued by Registrar of Companies.The Company is engaged in trading, distribution, and processing of Food and beverages primarily operating in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It specializes in products such as Fresh Corn, Frozen Corn, and Green Peas in loose as well as packed form. Further, it prepares and sells corn-based eatables such as Corn Samosas, Corn Patties and Spring Roll, in loose/semi-finished form to caterers as well as packaged from to Retailers and Wholesalers. The company-packaged product is sold under its own brand name Frozen King. The company also operates an Independent Logistics/Infrastructure services business, which in addition to support its F&B distribution business. The company also provides Pan India Logistics Services to other Distributors and Players. The companies Logistics/Infra service business vertical includes providing transportation services, as well as Cold storage/ Warehousing facilities on per Ton and per Pallet basis respectively.Over the years, the company h

