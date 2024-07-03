Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFMCG
Open₹148.55
Prev. Close₹156
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.48
Day's High₹148.55
Day's Low₹148.55
52 Week's High₹225
52 Week's Low₹84
Book Value₹51.06
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)175.06
P/E487.5
EPS0.32
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.84
5.37
5.37
5.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
47.25
23.63
23.2
22.13
Net Worth
59.09
29
28.57
27.5
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
59.77
81.71
72.79
62.88
yoy growth (%)
-26.84
12.25
15.74
12.39
Raw materials
-53.33
-72.3
-63.75
-54.42
As % of sales
89.23
88.48
87.59
86.54
Employee costs
-1.34
-1.73
-2.02
-1.97
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.16
2.13
1.85
1.53
Depreciation
-0.67
-0.8
-0.91
-1.2
Tax paid
-0.22
-0.44
-0.22
-0.38
Working capital
2.9
0.43
-1.09
6.95
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-26.84
12.25
15.74
12.39
Op profit growth
-24.38
26.96
0.82
13.75
EBIT growth
-28.19
6.37
10.75
9.37
Net profit growth
-43.86
3.63
42.21
11.43
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
82.15
81.56
80.52
60.61
83.99
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
82.15
81.56
80.52
60.61
83.99
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.11
0.22
0.53
0.85
0.53
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,405.5
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.3
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.55
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,835.3
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,115.95
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director
Adusumilli Vasavi
Independent Director
Jonnada Vaghira Kumari
Whole Time Director
Kesara Charita
Chairman & Managing Director
Adusumilli Sri Nagaveer
Independent Director
Badram Vijaya Lakshmi
Independent Director
Sai Sumith Balusu
Reports by Tanvi Foods (India) Ltd
Summary
Tanvi Foods (India) Limited was incorporated in Hyderabad, as Tanvi Foods Private Limited, on March 30, 2007, with the Registrar of Companies. The Company name was changed to Tanvi Foods (India) Private Limited, dated June 10, 2009, issued by Registrar of Companies. The status of the Company was changed to a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Tanvi Foods (India) Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 22, 2016, was issued by Registrar of Companies.The Company is engaged in trading, distribution, and processing of Food and beverages primarily operating in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It specializes in products such as Fresh Corn, Frozen Corn, and Green Peas in loose as well as packed form. Further, it prepares and sells corn-based eatables such as Corn Samosas, Corn Patties and Spring Roll, in loose/semi-finished form to caterers as well as packaged from to Retailers and Wholesalers. The company-packaged product is sold under its own brand name Frozen King. The company also operates an Independent Logistics/Infrastructure services business, which in addition to support its F&B distribution business. The company also provides Pan India Logistics Services to other Distributors and Players. The companies Logistics/Infra service business vertical includes providing transportation services, as well as Cold storage/ Warehousing facilities on per Ton and per Pallet basis respectively.Over the years, the company h
Read More
The Tanvi Foods India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹148.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tanvi Foods India Ltd is ₹175.06 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Tanvi Foods India Ltd is 487.5 and 3.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tanvi Foods India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tanvi Foods India Ltd is ₹84 and ₹225 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Tanvi Foods India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.71%, 3 Years at 31.25%, 1 Year at -8.21%, 6 Month at -6.59%, 3 Month at 46.07% and 1 Month at 0.84%.
