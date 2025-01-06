Tanvi Foods (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.16
2.13
1.85
1.53
Depreciation
-0.67
-0.8
-0.91
-1.2
Tax paid
-0.22
-0.44
-0.22
-0.38
Working capital
2.9
0.43
-1.09
6.95
Other operating items
Operating
3.16
1.32
-0.37
6.89
Capital expenditure
0.05
0.28
-2.57
3.66
Free cash flow
3.22
1.6
-2.94
10.55
Equity raised
42.36
38.98
33.71
22.93
Investing
0
0.01
-1.33
1.33
Financing
31.91
7.85
9.57
11.16
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
77.5
48.44
39.01
45.97
