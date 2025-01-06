iifl-logo-icon 1
Tanvi Foods (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

148.5
(-4.81%)
Jan 6, 2025

Tanvi Foods (India) Ltd

Tanvi Foods FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.16

2.13

1.85

1.53

Depreciation

-0.67

-0.8

-0.91

-1.2

Tax paid

-0.22

-0.44

-0.22

-0.38

Working capital

2.9

0.43

-1.09

6.95

Other operating items

Operating

3.16

1.32

-0.37

6.89

Capital expenditure

0.05

0.28

-2.57

3.66

Free cash flow

3.22

1.6

-2.94

10.55

Equity raised

42.36

38.98

33.71

22.93

Investing

0

0.01

-1.33

1.33

Financing

31.91

7.85

9.57

11.16

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

77.5

48.44

39.01

45.97

QUICKLINKS FOR Tanvi Foods (India) Ltd

