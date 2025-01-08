Tanvi Foods (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.84
5.37
5.37
5.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
47.25
23.63
23.2
22.13
Net Worth
59.09
29
28.57
27.5
Minority Interest
Debt
24.87
38.09
32.8
31.26
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.23
0.29
0.32
0.29
Total Liabilities
84.19
67.38
61.69
59.05
Fixed Assets
40.22
24.93
23.96
22.8
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.18
1.18
1.19
1.19
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
40.87
41.04
36.27
34.8
Inventories
35.5
38.22
35.96
32.74
Inventory Days
199.92
Sundry Debtors
3.78
1.93
2.24
2.5
Debtor Days
15.26
Other Current Assets
12.94
12.37
8.17
8.85
Sundry Creditors
-4.81
-3.96
-2.9
-3.34
Creditor Days
20.39
Other Current Liabilities
-6.54
-7.52
-7.2
-5.95
Cash
1.93
0.22
0.27
0.25
Total Assets
84.2
67.37
61.69
59.04
