Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
59.77
81.71
72.79
62.88
yoy growth (%)
-26.84
12.25
15.74
12.39
Raw materials
-53.33
-72.3
-63.75
-54.42
As % of sales
89.23
88.48
87.59
86.54
Employee costs
-1.34
-1.73
-2.02
-1.97
As % of sales
2.24
2.12
2.78
3.14
Other costs
-1.38
-2.75
-3.13
-2.64
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2.31
3.37
4.31
4.21
Operating profit
3.71
4.9
3.86
3.83
OPM
6.2
6
5.31
6.09
Depreciation
-0.67
-0.8
-0.91
-1.2
Interest expense
-2.27
-2.66
-2.65
-2.54
Other income
0.41
0.69
1.56
1.44
Profit before tax
1.16
2.13
1.85
1.53
Taxes
-0.22
-0.44
-0.22
-0.38
Tax rate
-18.92
-20.87
-12.18
-25.33
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.94
1.68
1.63
1.14
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.94
1.68
1.63
1.14
yoy growth (%)
-43.86
3.63
42.21
11.43
NPM
1.58
2.06
2.23
1.82
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.