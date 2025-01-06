iifl-logo-icon 1
Tanvi Foods (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

148.5
(-4.81%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

59.77

81.71

72.79

62.88

yoy growth (%)

-26.84

12.25

15.74

12.39

Raw materials

-53.33

-72.3

-63.75

-54.42

As % of sales

89.23

88.48

87.59

86.54

Employee costs

-1.34

-1.73

-2.02

-1.97

As % of sales

2.24

2.12

2.78

3.14

Other costs

-1.38

-2.75

-3.13

-2.64

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2.31

3.37

4.31

4.21

Operating profit

3.71

4.9

3.86

3.83

OPM

6.2

6

5.31

6.09

Depreciation

-0.67

-0.8

-0.91

-1.2

Interest expense

-2.27

-2.66

-2.65

-2.54

Other income

0.41

0.69

1.56

1.44

Profit before tax

1.16

2.13

1.85

1.53

Taxes

-0.22

-0.44

-0.22

-0.38

Tax rate

-18.92

-20.87

-12.18

-25.33

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.94

1.68

1.63

1.14

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.94

1.68

1.63

1.14

yoy growth (%)

-43.86

3.63

42.21

11.43

NPM

1.58

2.06

2.23

1.82

