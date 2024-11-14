iifl-logo-icon 1
Tanvi Foods (India) Ltd Board Meeting

152.9
(2.96%)
Jan 8, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Tanvi Foods CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting31 Dec 202431 Dec 2024
Preferential Allotment of Equity Shares and Warrants
Board Meeting25 Dec 202425 Dec 2024
Preferential Allotment of Equity shares and warrants
Board Meeting14 Nov 202411 Nov 2024
Tanvi Foods (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated un-audited financial results for the half year ended 30.09.2024 to increase the authorized capital and to raise funds by way of issue of securities Outcome of Board Meeting on 14.11.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024) Submission of revised financial statements for the period ended 30.09.2024 pursuant to query from BSE regarding bifurcation of Trade Payables (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 21.12.2024)
Board Meeting22 Oct 202422 Oct 2024
Appointment of CFO
Board Meeting6 Sep 20246 Sep 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 06.09.2024 - 17th AGM on 30.09.2024
Board Meeting30 May 202422 May 2024
Tanvi Foods (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial statements for the half year and year ended 31.03.2024 Financial Results for the period ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024)
Board Meeting29 Jan 202429 Jan 2024
Allotment of 10,74,000 equity shares upon conversion of equivalent number of equity share warrants

