|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|31 Dec 2024
|31 Dec 2024
|Preferential Allotment of Equity Shares and Warrants
|Board Meeting
|25 Dec 2024
|25 Dec 2024
|Preferential Allotment of Equity shares and warrants
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|11 Nov 2024
|Tanvi Foods (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated un-audited financial results for the half year ended 30.09.2024 to increase the authorized capital and to raise funds by way of issue of securities Outcome of Board Meeting on 14.11.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024) Submission of revised financial statements for the period ended 30.09.2024 pursuant to query from BSE regarding bifurcation of Trade Payables (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 21.12.2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 Oct 2024
|22 Oct 2024
|Appointment of CFO
|Board Meeting
|6 Sep 2024
|6 Sep 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on 06.09.2024 - 17th AGM on 30.09.2024
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|Tanvi Foods (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial statements for the half year and year ended 31.03.2024 Financial Results for the period ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Jan 2024
|29 Jan 2024
|Allotment of 10,74,000 equity shares upon conversion of equivalent number of equity share warrants
