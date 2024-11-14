Tanvi Foods (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated un-audited financial results for the half year ended 30.09.2024 to increase the authorized capital and to raise funds by way of issue of securities Outcome of Board Meeting on 14.11.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024) Submission of revised financial statements for the period ended 30.09.2024 pursuant to query from BSE regarding bifurcation of Trade Payables (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 21.12.2024)