TO THE MEMBERS OF TARAI FOODS LIMITED

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of TARAI FOODS LIMITED ("the Company") which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information which we have signed under reference to this report.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS") prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended and other accounting principles generally accepted in India of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Serial no Key Audit Matter Auditors Response None None

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act, read with rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2020 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2020, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure A" Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial.

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according the explanations given to us:

1. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (IndAS).

2. The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there are any material foreseeable losses.

3. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

M/s Sunil Vashisht & Co.

(Chartered Accountants)

FRN:005016N

Sd/-

CA. Varun Vashisht

Partner

M.No. 512252

Place: Rudrapur

Date: 31.05.2024

UDIN: 24512252BKBLUH2556

"Annexure A" to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of TARAI FOODS LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of TARAI FOODS LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

ANNEXURE- B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024, we report that:

(i). In respect of its fixed assets:

a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

b) The fixed assets have been physically verified by the Management during the year in accordance with a regular programme of verification which, in our opinion, provides for physical verification of all the fixed assets at reasonable intervals. And which in our opinion is reasonable, having regard to the size of the company and nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification and the same have been properly dealt with in the books of account;

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company.

(ii). In respect of its inventory:

a) As explained to us, inventories have been physically verified by the Management at regular intervals during the year.

b) There were no material discrepancies noticed on such physical verification of inventory as compared to the book records and the same have been properly dealt with in the books of account;

(iii) The company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Hence (iii) (a), (b) and (c) are not applicable in the case of the Company.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security, the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with.

(v). According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits during the year and accordingly the question of complying with the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of section 73 and 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed thereunder does not arise. According to the information and explanations given to us, no Order has been passed by the Company Law Board or the National Company Law Tribunal or the Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal on the Company.

(vi). The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(vii). According to the information and explanations given to us and according to the books and records as produced and examined by us, in our opinion:

a) in the year under review, the Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including employees state insurance, income-tax, Goods and Service Tax, duty of customs, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities.

Undisputed statutory dues of provident fund of current year under review and of earlier years and Provident Fund including of earlier years and GST of 0.41 lacs has not been deposited with the Authorities after they have become due. However, the company has made necessary arrangement to pay provident Fund in the respective financial year.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of income tax, duty of customs, Goods and Service Tax, cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) (a) The Company has not taken any loans or other borrowings from any lender. Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable

(x) In our opinion and based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans in the year under review and accordingly, paragraph 3 (ix) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

(xii) The company is not a Nidhi Company and hence paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business, (b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) In our opinion, the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xvi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility ("CSR") on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act, 2013 in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

Note 21: STATEMENT ON SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

1. General Information:

a) Tarai Foods Limited (the Company), is a Public Limited Company domiciled in India and is incorporated under the provisions of the Companies Act applicable in India. Its shares are listed on the Stock Exchange of Mumbai. The Registered Office of the company is located at 13, Hanuman Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi-110001.

b) The company is primarily engaged in the business of manufacture of frozen fruits and vegetables using the Individual Quick Frozen (IQF) freezing Technology.

2. Statement of Compliance:

a) The financial statements are prepared in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS), notified under the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended by the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) (Amendment) Rules, 2016.

b) Up to the year ended 31st March, 2017, the Company prepared its Financial Statements in accordance with the requirements of previous GAAP prescribed under section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. These are the Companies First Ind AS Financial Statements.

3. Significant accounting policies:

a) Basis of preparation of Financial Statements

i) In accordance with the notification issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the Company is required to prepare its Financial Statements as per the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 3 of the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended by the Companies (Accounting Standards) Amendment Rules, 2016 with effect from 1st April, 2016. Accordingly, the Company has prepared these Financial Statements which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Statement of changes in Equity for the year ended 31st March, 2024 and a summary of Significant accounting policies and other Explanatory Information (together hereinafter referred to as "Financial Statements".

ii) The financial statements of the company are prepared in accordance with the Indian Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) on the accrual basis of accounting and historical cost convention except for certain material items that have been measured at fair value as required by the relevant Ind AS and explained in the ensuing policies below.

iii) The financial statements are presented in Indian Rupees (INR) and all values are rounded to the nearest crore, except otherwise indicated.

b) Use of estimates and judgments

i) The preparation of the financial statements requires the management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, disclosure of contingent liabilities as at the date of the financial statements and the reported amount of revenue and expenses during the reporting period. The recognition, measurement, classification or disclosure of an item or information in the financial statements is made relying on these estimates.

4. Property, Plant and Equipments:

The cost of Property, Plant and Equipment comprises its purchase price net of any trade discounts and rebates, any import duties and other taxes (other than those subsequently recoverable from the tax authorities), any directly attributable expenditure on making the asset ready for its intended use, including relevant borrowing costs for qualifying assets. Expenditure incurred after the property, plant and equipment have been put into use, are charged to Statement of Profit and Loss in the period in which the costs are incurred.

Capital Work-In-Progress is carried at cost, comprising direct cost, related incidental expenses, if any to the extent they relate to the period till assets are ready for intended use.

5. Depreciation:

TANGIBLE ASSETS:

Depreciation has been provided based on useful life assigned to each asset in accordance with Schedule II of the Companies Act, 2013 as per rates prescribed according to the Straight Line Method.

6. Revenue Recognition and Sales:

Revenue on sale of goods is recognized on transfer of risks and reward which generally coincide with dispatch of goods to the parties.

7. Inventories:

a. Finished Goods are valued at the lower of cost and net realizable value. Cost for this purpose includes direct cost and an appropriate portion of allocable overheads.

b. W.I.P. is valued at cost. Cost for this purpose includes direct cost and attributable overheads.

c. In case of stores and spares and packing material and raw material, Specific Identification method and for other inventories, FIFO method is used.

8. Employee Benefits:

a. Provident Fund:

Provident Fund is a defined contribution scheme and the Companys contributions are charged to the Profit and Loss Account during the period in which the employee renders the related services.

b. Gratuity and Leave Encashment entitlement:

The companys liability towards the Gratuity and Leave Encashment is accounted for on the basis of actuarial valuation done at the year end and is charged to Statement of Profit and Loss.

Ind AS 19 requires the exercise of judgment in relation to various assumptions including future pay rises, inflation and discount rates. The Company determines the assumptions in conjunction with its actuaries, and believes these assumptions to be in line with best practice.

9. TAXATION

Income Tax expenses comprise current tax (i.e. amount of tax for the year determined in accordance with the Income Tax Laws). Deferred Tax on assets are recognized and carried forward only if there is a virtual/ reasonable certainty of realization of such assets in near future and are reviewed for their appropriateness of respective carrying value at Balance Sheet date.

10. Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent assets:

Provision is made based on a reliable estimate when it is probable that an outflow of resources embodying economic benefits will be required to settle an obligation. Contingent liabilities are disclosed in the notes to accounts and are determined based on the management perception that these liabilities are not likely to materialize. Contingent assets are not recognized or disclosed in the financial statements.

Note 22: ADDITIONAL NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1. The confirmation, reconciliation and adjustment of balances pertaining to trade receivables and payables, loans and advances and capital advances is an ongoing process. As regards the outstanding trade receivables, loans and advances and capital advances, the significant portion of these are independently verified and the company is of the opinion that the same are fully recoverable and consequential adjustments and provisioning , if any, are not likely to be material given the nature ad size of its operation.

2. In the absence of any possibility of taxable profits in the near future, the company has not provided for Deferred Tax Asset as per Ind AS-12. The company is not recognizing deferred tax assets in respect of huge unabsorbed depreciation and carried forward losses and other deferred tax assets as there is no certainty that sufficient future taxable income will be available against which such deferred tax assets can be realized.

3. The company had raised invoice claims on Lamb Weston Inc. amounting to Rs.12.17 lacs during earlier years towards renting of cold storage, testing charges, custom duty and freight charges which are outstanding as at March 31, 2024. These amounts are recoverable in foreign currency and are doubtful of recovery. Accordingly, provision for these amounts had already been made in these accounts in 1997-98.

5. Disclosure pursuant to Ind AS-37: Rs. In lacs Provisions for doubtful debts Debtors Loans and Advances Opening balance as on 01.04.23 5.47 6.71 Provided /Utilised/Reversed during the year NIL NIL Closing balance as on 31.03.2024 5.47 6.71

6. The company has not received any intimation from all the suppliers regarding their status under the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Act. 2006. There is a micro and small enterprises to whom the Company owes dues, which is outstanding for more than 45 days as at 31st March, 2024. The above information pertaining to micro and small enterprises has been determined to the extent such parties have been identified on the basis of the information available with the Company. This has been relied upon by the auditors.

7. In respect of Ind AS 108 on "Operating Segments", the Company is a single segment Company dealing in fresh, frozen and canned foods in accordance with the criteria for identification of reportable segment specified in the said standard.

8. The company was regularly approaching the bank and financial institution for one time settlement of the loan accounts held with them. During the year, OTS offer was approved by both the lenders and company successfully paid the settlement offer amount within due time. Both the lenders have also issued No Dues Certificate to the company.

10. The net worth of the company is negative as at the Balance Sheet date. However accounts of the company have been prepared on going concern basis since the company is taking necessary steps for its revival. In case the company is unable to continue as

11. going concern in future, the resultant adjustments, if any are presently not ascertainable.

12. The cold store building had suffered damages due to earthquake in March, 1999. The building requires major repairs in insulation and RCC works has to be repaired and substantial insulation will have to be re-done. The company had filed insurance claim with the National Insurance Co. in 2001 which remains unsettled till date.

13. The Company suffered loss on account of deterioration of stocks arising out of break down in Generating set and earthquake damages to the cold store building. Company had filed insurance claim with National Insurance Co. in 2001 for deterioration of stocks, machinery break down, for generator set and cold store building which are all pending till date.

14. The company has filed a case in Delhi High Court in 2004 for losses on account of damages to the cold store, deterioration of stocks, machinery break down. The case has been admitted and the evidences are being taken up.

15. The company has been served with a statutory notice under section 13 (2) of Securitization and Reconstruction of the Financial assets and Enforcement of Securities Interest Act, 2002, by IDBI Bank Ltd. in 2007.

17. The access to the factory is through the land owned by third party. A case has been filed and admitted in the local courts of Rudrapurin earlier year denying the access to the Factory through the land under control of third Party.

18. Extraordinary Items include interest payable on long term borrowings written back on account of One Time Settlement with the lenders.

19. The company was declared a sick industrial company by the honble BIFR under the provisions of SICA in the hearing held on 31.07.2002 and IDBI was appointed as the Operating Agency u/s 17(3) of the Sick Industrial Companies (Special Provisions) Act, 1985 to examine the viability of the company and formulate a rehabilitation scheme based on the companys proposal for revival. The company was a sick company from year 2001 to 2012 and it is still a loss making entity.

20. Previous years figures have been regrouped / reclassified wherever necessary to correspond with the current years classification / disclosure.