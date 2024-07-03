Summary

Promoted by G S Sandhu and Associates, Tarai Foods Ltd. was incorporated in Feb.90 as a Public Limited Company. It has facilities for processing and freezing vegetables and fruits (inst. cap. : 7200 tpa), at Fazilpur Mehrola, UP. The Company has set up a vegetables processing plant (based on Individual Quick Frozen (IQF) Freezing technology) in the Tarai region at Rudrapur, in Uttrakhand. The plant is capable of processing and freezing all kinds of products like fruits, vegetables, meats, fish etc.In Nov.93, TFL came out with its initial public offering aggregating Rs 4.25 cr, to acquire certain balancing equipment for its freezing plant with a pre-cooler, a dicer, an automotive packaging machine and two refrigerated vans. The company signed an MoU for marketing with the Hindustan Lever group of companies. Anticipating a growing demand for the American food in India, TFL is launching Inland Valley frozen french fries. To ensure a regular supply of quality potatoes, it plans to enter into agreements with farmers in the Rudrapur region, Uttar Pradesh. It is also negotiating with Lambweston, US, a frozen foods major, for a tie-up. The Company had marketing tieups with Hindustan Liver Ltd, (HLL) through their subsidiary Brooke Bond India Ltd. (BBIL) for domestic and export markets and TFLs products were sold under the brand Green Valley by HLL till 1995.The Company was selected by McDonalds International of USA to be its sole supplier of frozen French fries to its India operation

Read More