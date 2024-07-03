iifl-logo-icon 1
Tarai Foods Ltd Share Price

9.59
(4.92%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open9.32
  • Day's High9.59
  • 52 Wk High18.57
  • Prev. Close9.14
  • Day's Low8.85
  • 52 Wk Low 8.26
  • Turnover (lac)0.48
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-0.1
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)17
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Tarai Foods Ltd KEY RATIOS

Tarai Foods Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

2 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

Tarai Foods Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Tarai Foods Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:30 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 35.69%

Foreign: 35.69%

Indian: 10.89%

Non-Promoter- 0.19%

Institutions: 0.18%

Non-Institutions: 53.22%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Tarai Foods Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.36

15.36

15.36

15.36

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-17.87

-17.55

-17.11

-16.68

Net Worth

-2.51

-2.19

-1.75

-1.32

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.82

2.99

2.14

2.93

yoy growth (%)

-5.59

39.6

-26.89

49.53

Raw materials

-1.4

-1.06

-0.85

-0.91

As % of sales

49.77

35.58

39.7

31.26

Employee costs

-0.38

-0.43

-0.23

-0.22

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.22

-0.06

-0.2

0

Depreciation

-0.16

-0.16

-0.15

-0.15

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.08

-0.18

-0.02

0.3

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-5.59

39.6

-26.89

49.53

Op profit growth

341.66

-13.57

-129.1

217.32

EBIT growth

296.89

-72.53

-2,240.59

-109.86

Net profit growth

168.77

-36.08

-1,096.39

-113.7

No Record Found

Tarai Foods Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,405.5

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.3

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.55

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,835.3

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,115.95

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Tarai Foods Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Gurprit Singh Sandhu

Non Executive Director

Kiran Sandhu

Independent Director

Lilanshu Arora

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vijay Kant Asija

Independent Director

Mandeep Grewal

Independent Director

Bhupender Singh Johal

Independent Director

Satish Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tarai Foods Ltd

Summary

Promoted by G S Sandhu and Associates, Tarai Foods Ltd. was incorporated in Feb.90 as a Public Limited Company. It has facilities for processing and freezing vegetables and fruits (inst. cap. : 7200 tpa), at Fazilpur Mehrola, UP. The Company has set up a vegetables processing plant (based on Individual Quick Frozen (IQF) Freezing technology) in the Tarai region at Rudrapur, in Uttrakhand. The plant is capable of processing and freezing all kinds of products like fruits, vegetables, meats, fish etc.In Nov.93, TFL came out with its initial public offering aggregating Rs 4.25 cr, to acquire certain balancing equipment for its freezing plant with a pre-cooler, a dicer, an automotive packaging machine and two refrigerated vans. The company signed an MoU for marketing with the Hindustan Lever group of companies. Anticipating a growing demand for the American food in India, TFL is launching Inland Valley frozen french fries. To ensure a regular supply of quality potatoes, it plans to enter into agreements with farmers in the Rudrapur region, Uttar Pradesh. It is also negotiating with Lambweston, US, a frozen foods major, for a tie-up. The Company had marketing tieups with Hindustan Liver Ltd, (HLL) through their subsidiary Brooke Bond India Ltd. (BBIL) for domestic and export markets and TFLs products were sold under the brand Green Valley by HLL till 1995.The Company was selected by McDonalds International of USA to be its sole supplier of frozen French fries to its India operation
Company FAQs

What is the Tarai Foods Ltd share price today?

The Tarai Foods Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.59 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tarai Foods Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tarai Foods Ltd is ₹17.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tarai Foods Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tarai Foods Ltd is 0 and -90.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tarai Foods Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tarai Foods Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tarai Foods Ltd is ₹8.26 and ₹18.57 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Tarai Foods Ltd?

Tarai Foods Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.77%, 3 Years at 6.81%, 1 Year at -28.71%, 6 Month at -9.95%, 3 Month at -0.22% and 1 Month at -5.19%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tarai Foods Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tarai Foods Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 46.59 %
Institutions - 0.19 %
Public - 53.23 %

