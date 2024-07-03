SectorFMCG
Open₹9.32
Prev. Close₹9.14
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.48
Day's High₹9.59
Day's Low₹8.85
52 Week's High₹18.57
52 Week's Low₹8.26
Book Value₹-0.1
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)17
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.36
15.36
15.36
15.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-17.87
-17.55
-17.11
-16.68
Net Worth
-2.51
-2.19
-1.75
-1.32
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.82
2.99
2.14
2.93
yoy growth (%)
-5.59
39.6
-26.89
49.53
Raw materials
-1.4
-1.06
-0.85
-0.91
As % of sales
49.77
35.58
39.7
31.26
Employee costs
-0.38
-0.43
-0.23
-0.22
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.22
-0.06
-0.2
0
Depreciation
-0.16
-0.16
-0.15
-0.15
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.08
-0.18
-0.02
0.3
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-5.59
39.6
-26.89
49.53
Op profit growth
341.66
-13.57
-129.1
217.32
EBIT growth
296.89
-72.53
-2,240.59
-109.86
Net profit growth
168.77
-36.08
-1,096.39
-113.7
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,405.5
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.3
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.55
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,835.3
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,115.95
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Gurprit Singh Sandhu
Non Executive Director
Kiran Sandhu
Independent Director
Lilanshu Arora
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vijay Kant Asija
Independent Director
Mandeep Grewal
Independent Director
Bhupender Singh Johal
Independent Director
Satish Kumar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Tarai Foods Ltd
Summary
Promoted by G S Sandhu and Associates, Tarai Foods Ltd. was incorporated in Feb.90 as a Public Limited Company. It has facilities for processing and freezing vegetables and fruits (inst. cap. : 7200 tpa), at Fazilpur Mehrola, UP. The Company has set up a vegetables processing plant (based on Individual Quick Frozen (IQF) Freezing technology) in the Tarai region at Rudrapur, in Uttrakhand. The plant is capable of processing and freezing all kinds of products like fruits, vegetables, meats, fish etc.In Nov.93, TFL came out with its initial public offering aggregating Rs 4.25 cr, to acquire certain balancing equipment for its freezing plant with a pre-cooler, a dicer, an automotive packaging machine and two refrigerated vans. The company signed an MoU for marketing with the Hindustan Lever group of companies. Anticipating a growing demand for the American food in India, TFL is launching Inland Valley frozen french fries. To ensure a regular supply of quality potatoes, it plans to enter into agreements with farmers in the Rudrapur region, Uttar Pradesh. It is also negotiating with Lambweston, US, a frozen foods major, for a tie-up. The Company had marketing tieups with Hindustan Liver Ltd, (HLL) through their subsidiary Brooke Bond India Ltd. (BBIL) for domestic and export markets and TFLs products were sold under the brand Green Valley by HLL till 1995.The Company was selected by McDonalds International of USA to be its sole supplier of frozen French fries to its India operation
Read More
The Tarai Foods Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.59 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tarai Foods Ltd is ₹17.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Tarai Foods Ltd is 0 and -90.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tarai Foods Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tarai Foods Ltd is ₹8.26 and ₹18.57 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Tarai Foods Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.77%, 3 Years at 6.81%, 1 Year at -28.71%, 6 Month at -9.95%, 3 Month at -0.22% and 1 Month at -5.19%.
