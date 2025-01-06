Tarai Foods Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.22
-0.06
-0.2
0
Depreciation
-0.16
-0.16
-0.15
-0.15
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.08
-0.18
-0.02
0.3
Other operating items
Operating
-0.47
-0.4
-0.39
0.15
Capital expenditure
0
0
-0.11
0.27
Free cash flow
-0.47
-0.39
-0.51
0.43
Equity raised
-32.9
-62.16
-91.31
-91.35
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
5.17
-27.76
2.07
-0.06
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-28.21
-90.31
-89.75
-90.99
