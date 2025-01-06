iifl-logo-icon 1
Tarai Foods Ltd Cash Flow Statement

9.59
(4.92%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Tarai Foods Ltd

Tarai Foods FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.22

-0.06

-0.2

0

Depreciation

-0.16

-0.16

-0.15

-0.15

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.08

-0.18

-0.02

0.3

Other operating items

Operating

-0.47

-0.4

-0.39

0.15

Capital expenditure

0

0

-0.11

0.27

Free cash flow

-0.47

-0.39

-0.51

0.43

Equity raised

-32.9

-62.16

-91.31

-91.35

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

5.17

-27.76

2.07

-0.06

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-28.21

-90.31

-89.75

-90.99

