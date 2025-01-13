Tarai Foods Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.36
15.36
15.36
15.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-17.87
-17.55
-17.11
-16.68
Net Worth
-2.51
-2.19
-1.75
-1.32
Minority Interest
Debt
2.78
2.78
2.61
2.58
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.26
0.58
0.86
1.26
Fixed Assets
2.04
2.17
2.34
2.56
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-2.67
-1.63
-1.51
-1.46
Inventories
0
0
0.19
0.24
Inventory Days
30.98
Sundry Debtors
0.01
0.01
0.06
0.04
Debtor Days
5.16
Other Current Assets
0.25
0.26
0.27
0.28
Sundry Creditors
-1.03
-1.57
-1.6
-1.55
Creditor Days
200.1
Other Current Liabilities
-1.9
-0.33
-0.43
-0.47
Cash
0.9
0.05
0.05
0.17
Total Assets
0.27
0.58
0.88
1.27
