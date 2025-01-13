iifl-logo-icon 1
Tarai Foods Ltd Balance Sheet

10.28
(2.90%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:55:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Tarai Foods Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.36

15.36

15.36

15.36

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-17.87

-17.55

-17.11

-16.68

Net Worth

-2.51

-2.19

-1.75

-1.32

Minority Interest

Debt

2.78

2.78

2.61

2.58

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

0.26

0.58

0.86

1.26

Fixed Assets

2.04

2.17

2.34

2.56

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-2.67

-1.63

-1.51

-1.46

Inventories

0

0

0.19

0.24

Inventory Days

30.98

Sundry Debtors

0.01

0.01

0.06

0.04

Debtor Days

5.16

Other Current Assets

0.25

0.26

0.27

0.28

Sundry Creditors

-1.03

-1.57

-1.6

-1.55

Creditor Days

200.1

Other Current Liabilities

-1.9

-0.33

-0.43

-0.47

Cash

0.9

0.05

0.05

0.17

Total Assets

0.27

0.58

0.88

1.27

