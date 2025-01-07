Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.82
2.99
2.14
2.93
yoy growth (%)
-5.59
39.6
-26.89
49.53
Raw materials
-1.4
-1.06
-0.85
-0.91
As % of sales
49.77
35.58
39.7
31.26
Employee costs
-0.38
-0.43
-0.23
-0.22
As % of sales
13.49
14.46
10.97
7.55
Other costs
-1.21
-1.53
-1.1
-1.63
As % of sales (Other Cost)
43.12
51.31
51.52
55.62
Operating profit
-0.18
-0.04
-0.04
0.16
OPM
-6.39
-1.36
-2.2
5.54
Depreciation
-0.16
-0.16
-0.15
-0.15
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.11
0.14
0
0
Profit before tax
-0.22
-0.06
-0.2
0
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.22
-0.06
-0.2
0
Exceptional items
0
-0.02
0.07
0
Net profit
-0.23
-0.08
-0.13
0.01
yoy growth (%)
168.77
-36.08
-1,096.39
-113.7
NPM
-8.37
-2.94
-6.42
0.47
