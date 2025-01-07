iifl-logo-icon 1
Tarai Foods Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

9.95
(3.75%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.82

2.99

2.14

2.93

yoy growth (%)

-5.59

39.6

-26.89

49.53

Raw materials

-1.4

-1.06

-0.85

-0.91

As % of sales

49.77

35.58

39.7

31.26

Employee costs

-0.38

-0.43

-0.23

-0.22

As % of sales

13.49

14.46

10.97

7.55

Other costs

-1.21

-1.53

-1.1

-1.63

As % of sales (Other Cost)

43.12

51.31

51.52

55.62

Operating profit

-0.18

-0.04

-0.04

0.16

OPM

-6.39

-1.36

-2.2

5.54

Depreciation

-0.16

-0.16

-0.15

-0.15

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.11

0.14

0

0

Profit before tax

-0.22

-0.06

-0.2

0

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.22

-0.06

-0.2

0

Exceptional items

0

-0.02

0.07

0

Net profit

-0.23

-0.08

-0.13

0.01

yoy growth (%)

168.77

-36.08

-1,096.39

-113.7

NPM

-8.37

-2.94

-6.42

0.47

