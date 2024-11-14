iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20242 Nov 2024
TARAI FOODS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Declaration of unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30.09.2024 Outcome of Board meeting held on 14.11.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.11.2024) Revised outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.12.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20244 Aug 2024
TARAI FOODS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To declare audited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. This is with reference to our earlier intimation dated 4th August, 2024, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company (the Board), at its meeting held today, i.e. 14th August, 2024, commenced at 4:30 PM and concluded at 5:30 PM has inter-alia approved the following agenda items among other items (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting31 May 202430 May 2024
TARAI FOODS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the Board Meeting to be held on 31.05.2024 declaring audited financial results for the quarter ended 31.03.2024. TARAI FOODS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation of the Board Meeting .... Read More.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) Dear Sir/Madam Please find attached the audited financial results for the quarter ended 31.03.2024 along with the Audit Report dated 31.05.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/06/2024)
Board Meeting10 Apr 202410 Apr 2024
Mr. Lilanshu Arora (DIN: 07187329) is reappointed as the Independent Director of the company for his second term of 5 years to hold office from 01.04.2024 to 31.03.2029 in the board meeting held on 10.04.2024
Board Meeting14 Feb 20244 Feb 2024
TARAI FOODS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 14th February 2024 at 4.30 P.M. at Sandhu Farms Rudrapur inter alia to consider and take on record the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. Please find attached the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 with the Limited Review Report issued by the Auditor. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

