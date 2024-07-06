To the Members of

Tasty Dairy Specialities Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Qualified Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of M/S TASTY DAIRY SPECIALITIES LIMITED (“the Company”), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, its loss and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

1. As discussed in Note 33(i), the Companys financing arrangements, including restructuring plans, have failed, and the outstanding amounts are overdue for payment. The lenders have initiated recovery proceedings against the company under the provisions of the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002 (SARFAESI Act) by moving to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and the Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT). The Company has been unable to finalize renegotiations or secure alternative funding. The management of the company is actively engaged with the lenders to develop a revival/ settlement plan.

2. As discussed in Note 33(ii) all the companys bank accounts have been frozen by the banks. This action has severely restricted the companys ability to carry out normal banking transactions, impacting its liquidity position and day-to-day operations. The company is routing all its banking transactions through third parties (including Related parties).

3. As per Note 33(iii), provisions for trade receivables of Rs. 3,839.83 lakhs have been made, considering various factors such as past operations, follow-up with customers, and confirmations obtained from customers. Further, as disclosed in Note 5, there have been significant reversals of inventory amounting to Rs. 2,781.05 lakhs based on a report from ASM auditors, which states that the inventory has become unfit for human consumption.

4. As stated in Note 34, the net worth of the Company has become negative due to these actions, and the management has prepared the financial statements on a going concern basis. These events or situations, along with other matters set forth in Notes 33, indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

S.No. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1 The company has recognized Deferred Tax Asset (DTA) &MAT credit entitlement. There recoverability of this DTA &MAT credit entitlement is dependent upon the generation of sufficient future taxable profit to utilize the same within the stipulated period prescribed under the income tax act, 1961. We have considered the managements and technical consultants projections & restructuring proposal submitted to the lender. Based on such forecasts of future revenue, taxable profit, the recognition and measurement of DTA & MAT credit entitlement are considered as adequate and reasonable. We identified this as a key audit matter because significant judgment is required in forecasting future taxable profits for recoverability of DTA & MAT credit entitlement.

Information other than the financial statements and auditors report thereon

The Companys board of directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to Note No. 42 figures for the previous corresponding periods have been regrouped, wherever considered necessary except for bifurcation of bifurcation current maturities of long-term debt for previous year.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the ‘Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act and rules made thereunder.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in ‘Annexure B.

g) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197(16), In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under section 197(16) which are required to be commented upon by us. h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company has disclosed pending litigations and the impact on its financial position - refer note 32 to the Standalone Financial Statements.

ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv) (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material mis-statement.

v) No dividend have been declared or paid during the year by the company.

vi) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and that has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in accounting software, except for modifications, if any, made by certain users with specific access to applications and for direct database changes for the accounting software. During the course of performing our procedures, except for the aforesaid instances of audit trail not maintained where the question of our commenting on whether the audit trail has been tampered with does not arise, we did not notice any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For AKGSR & Co. CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS FIRM REG. NO. 027579N Sd/- (Akhil Mittal) Partner M.NO. 518556 Place: Delhi UDIN:- 24518556BKBTSB8316 Date: 06.07.2024

ANNEXURE ‘A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 of Our Report on “Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements”

We report that:

1. (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company does not have any intangible assets. Accordingly, clause 3(i)(a)(B) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals; no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification;

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

2. (a) As explained to us & on the basis of the records examined by us, in our opinion, physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. No discrepancy of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on physical verification of stocks by the management as compared to book records.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets during any point of time of the year. The quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks or financial institutions are not in agreement with the books of account of the Company in respect of following:

Quarter Particulars Amounts as per books Amount as reported in Quarterly return /Statement Amount of Difference Reasons for material Discrepancies Q1 Inventory 3027.34 3025.54 -1.8 Q2 Inventory Trade receivable After restructuring faliure, company has not submitted quarterly / return statement to the bank from Q2 Q3 Total- Q2 Inventory After restructuring faliure, company has not submitted quarterly/ return statement to the bank from Q2 Q4 Inventory Trade receivable After restructuring faliure, company has not submitted quarterly / return statement to the bank from Q2 Total- Q4

3. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, during the year the company has not provided loans or provided advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to other entities:

(A) the aggregate amount during the year with respect to such loans or advances and guarantees or security to subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates is Rs. NIL/- and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date is Rs.138.96/- Lakhs;

(B) the aggregate amount during the year with respect to such loans or advances and guarantees or security to parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates is Rs. NIL/- and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date is Rs. NIL/-

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prima facie prejudicial to the companys interest.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of loans and advance in the nature of loan given, in our opinion the repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated for principal as ‘on demand and interest as ‘when due and the repayments or receipts have not been regular.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no overdue amounts for more than 90 days in respect of the loans granted to the parties except for interest amounting to Rs. 11.47 Lakhs.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given.

(f) A The company has granted advances in nature of loan in earlier year amounting to Rs. 138.96 Lakhs (outstanding as on 31st March, 2024) being 100% of total loans and advances granted to related party as defined in clause 76 of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013

4. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security, provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied.

5. The company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits covered under sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

6. As per information & explanation given by the management, maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act and such accounts and records have been so made and maintained;

7. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanation given to us there were no outstanding statutory dues as on 31st of March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, there is no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) that have not been deposited on account of any dispute except following :

S. No. Name of Statue Nature of Dues Amount (Rs. in Lacs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is Pending 1. Income Tax Act Income Tax 5.85 2018-19 Income Tax Department 2. ESI/ PF ESI/ PF 4.01 2023-24 Labor Department 3. TDS Demand TDS 0.05 2023-24 Income Tax Department

8. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

9. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to following lenders (Refer Note 15 to the Standalone Financial Statement):

Number of months delay Nature of Borrowings, including debt securities Name of Lender Amount not paid on due date Whether Principal or Interest 0-3 months 3-6 months >6 Months GECL 2.0 Punjab National bank 371.76 Non- Principal 18.59 18.36 35.28 Principal 62.55 62.55 174.43 Term Loan Non- Principal 15.26 15.35 23.62 Punjab National bank 148.93 Principal 22.5 22.5 49.7 CECF Loan Punjab National bank Non- Principal 5.39 4.85 9.54 45.99 Principal 9.00 9.00 8.21 FITL 1&2 Punjab National bank Non- Principal 15.02 13.48 19.98 98.53 Principal 11.75 11.75 26.55 WCTL Punjab National bank Non- Principal 67.76 68.49 95.59 540.91 Principal 74 74 161.07 OCPS Coupon 3.05 3.05 6.06 Punjab National bank 13.38 Principal 1.22 0

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender;

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has utilized the money obtained by way of term loans during the year for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short term basis have been used for long term purposes by the company.

(e) The Company does not hold any investment in any subsidiary, associate or joint venture (as defined under the Act) during the year ended 31 March 2024. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) is not applicable.

(f) The Company does not hold any investment in any subsidiary, associate or joint venture (as defined under the Act) during the year ended 31 March 2024. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(f) is not applicable.

10. (a) The company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

11. (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us , no fraud by the company or any fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during the course of audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government;

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, no whistle-blower complaints had been received by the company

12. The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

13. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards;

14. (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued till date for the period under audit.

15. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company

16 . (a) In our Opinion and based on our examination, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934). Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our Opinion and based on our examination, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) In our Opinion and based on our examination, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) A The Company is not part of any group (as per the provisions of the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 as amended). Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(d) of the order is not applicable.

17. Based on our examination, the company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

18 . There has been resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and we have taken into consideration the issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors.

19. As disclosed in Note No. 33 and 34 of the standalone financial statements, the company has failed to service its debts in time and the debts have become overdue for payment even after restructuring of the facilities by the lenders. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions and other analytical procedures performed by us, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date except stated in our report accompanying report in basis of qualified opinion paragraph. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

20. Based on our examination, the provision of section 135 are not applicable on the company. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable. 21. The company is not required to prepare Consolidate financial statement hence this clause is not applicable.

For AKGSR & Co. CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS FIRM REG. NO. 027579N Sd/- (Akhil Mittal) Partner M.NO. 518556 Place: Delhi UDIN:- 24518556BKBTSB8316 Date: 06.07.2024

ANNEXURE ‘B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) Qualified Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of M/S TASTY DAIRY SPECIALITIES LIMITED (“the Company”) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date. In our opinion, except for the effects/possible effects of the material weaknesses, described in the basis for qualified opinion paragraph of this report, on the achievement of the objectives of the control criteria, the Company has maintained, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as of March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit, the following material weaknesses have been identified in the operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting as at March 31, 2024:

i. Due to the unprecedented impact of COVID-19 and resulting financial difficulties, the Companys internal financial controls over customer acceptance, credit evaluation, and establishing customer credit limits for sales were significantly disrupted. Consequently, the Company recognized revenue compromising operational efficiency of controls over establishing reasonable certainty of ultimate collection and was unable to continue ongoing business with some customers, resulting in significant expected credit losses.

ii. The disruption caused by COVID-19 also affected the Companys controls over inventory management and regular review processes. As a result, these controls were not operating effectively, leading to significant deterioration of inventory. iii. The unforeseen challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the Companys risk management practices, making them insufficient to identify and mitigate the risks associated with the failure to meet its financial commitments.

A ‘material weakness is a deficiency, or a combination of deficiencies, in internal financial control over financial reporting, such that there is a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of the companys annual or interim financial statements will not be prevented or detected on a timely basis. We have considered the material weaknesses identified and reported above in determining the nature, timing, and extent of audit tests applied in our audit of the March 31, 2024 financial statements of the Company, and these material weaknesses do not affect our opinion on the standalone financial statements of the Company.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that 1. pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2. provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

3. provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.