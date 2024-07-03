iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd Share Price

12.58
(2.28%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:02:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open12.83
  • Day's High12.83
  • 52 Wk High17.6
  • Prev. Close12.3
  • Day's Low12.44
  • 52 Wk Low 8.21
  • Turnover (lac)0.7
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-12.2
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)25.7
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

12.83

Prev. Close

12.3

Turnover(Lac.)

0.7

Day's High

12.83

Day's Low

12.44

52 Week's High

17.6

52 Week's Low

8.21

Book Value

-12.2

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

25.7

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd Corporate Action

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:20 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 34.19%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 34.19%

Non-Promoter- 27.02%

Institutions: 27.02%

Non-Institutions: 38.78%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

22

21.96

20.43

20.43

Preference Capital

12.17

7.93

0

0

Reserves

-41.85

9.17

9.23

38.19

Net Worth

-7.68

39.06

29.66

58.62

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

328

403.15

365.2

331.86

yoy growth (%)

-18.64

10.39

10.04

38.97

Raw materials

-325.5

-376.88

-340.82

-308.22

As % of sales

99.23

93.48

93.32

92.87

Employee costs

-3.27

-3.1

-3.18

-2.3

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-18.51

6.63

7.45

7.04

Depreciation

-1.83

-1.65

-1.93

-2.3

Tax paid

4.68

-1.75

-1.51

-1.69

Working capital

-9.42

11.45

12.97

20.97

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-18.64

10.39

10.04

38.97

Op profit growth

-210.56

-1.37

-9.89

5.4

EBIT growth

-219.18

-2.52

-3.23

12.2

Net profit growth

-429.65

-29.43

11.25

18.24

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,405.5

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.3

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.55

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,835.3

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,115.95

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

ATUL MEHRA

Executive Director

MAHENDRA KUMAR SINGH

Independent Director

Narendra Shankar Sathe

Independent Director

NEERAJ KANODIA

Independent Director

VIMI SINHA

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shamshad Alam

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd

Summary

Tasty Dairy Specialities Limited was originally incorporated on July 30th, 1992, as Tasty Dairy Specialities Private Limited as a Private Limited Company. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and accordingly the name was changed to Tasty Dairy Specialities Limited on November 25, 2004. The Promoters of the Company are Mr. Atul Mehra, Mr. Prem Nandan Mehra and Mrs. Sonia Mehra. The Company is currently involved in processing milk, along with bulk milk procurement and handling during season time which primarily caters to bulk and marquee institutional customers. Company is further involved in value added milk products like Skimmed Milk Powder, Butter, Ghee, Dairy Whitener, Concentrated Milk etc. Currently, the Company is situated in Uttar Pradesh, which is one of the largest milk producers State in India. The Manufacturing unit at Kanpur Dehat, Uttar Pradesh falls in the richest milk belt of U.P. The Company has wide range of quality dairy products under its umbrella which includes Pasteurized Liquid Milk, Cream, Butter (White/Salted), Pure Desi Ghee (Clarified Butter),Paneer (Fresh Cottage Cheese), Skimmed Milk Powder, Full Cream Milk Powder, Dairy Whitener, Instant Gulab Jamun Mix, Peda (a Indian Sweet), Mithai Powder etc., are packaged under the brand names UJJWAL, SHIKHAR, VERIFRESH, CIMA, MITHAI MASTER which are available in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, whereas, the institutional products are supplied pan India. The Company received several q
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd share price today?

The Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹12.58 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd is ₹25.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd is 0 and -1.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd is ₹8.21 and ₹17.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd?

Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -8.04%, 3 Years at -22.03%, 1 Year at -26.52%, 6 Month at 16.04%, 3 Month at -5.75% and 1 Month at 5.85%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 34.19 %
Institutions - 27.02 %
Public - 38.78 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.