SectorFMCG
Open₹12.83
Prev. Close₹12.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.7
Day's High₹12.83
Day's Low₹12.44
52 Week's High₹17.6
52 Week's Low₹8.21
Book Value₹-12.2
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)25.7
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22
21.96
20.43
20.43
Preference Capital
12.17
7.93
0
0
Reserves
-41.85
9.17
9.23
38.19
Net Worth
-7.68
39.06
29.66
58.62
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
328
403.15
365.2
331.86
yoy growth (%)
-18.64
10.39
10.04
38.97
Raw materials
-325.5
-376.88
-340.82
-308.22
As % of sales
99.23
93.48
93.32
92.87
Employee costs
-3.27
-3.1
-3.18
-2.3
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-18.51
6.63
7.45
7.04
Depreciation
-1.83
-1.65
-1.93
-2.3
Tax paid
4.68
-1.75
-1.51
-1.69
Working capital
-9.42
11.45
12.97
20.97
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-18.64
10.39
10.04
38.97
Op profit growth
-210.56
-1.37
-9.89
5.4
EBIT growth
-219.18
-2.52
-3.23
12.2
Net profit growth
-429.65
-29.43
11.25
18.24
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,405.5
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.3
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.55
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,835.3
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,115.95
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
ATUL MEHRA
Executive Director
MAHENDRA KUMAR SINGH
Independent Director
Narendra Shankar Sathe
Independent Director
NEERAJ KANODIA
Independent Director
VIMI SINHA
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shamshad Alam
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd
Summary
Tasty Dairy Specialities Limited was originally incorporated on July 30th, 1992, as Tasty Dairy Specialities Private Limited as a Private Limited Company. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and accordingly the name was changed to Tasty Dairy Specialities Limited on November 25, 2004. The Promoters of the Company are Mr. Atul Mehra, Mr. Prem Nandan Mehra and Mrs. Sonia Mehra. The Company is currently involved in processing milk, along with bulk milk procurement and handling during season time which primarily caters to bulk and marquee institutional customers. Company is further involved in value added milk products like Skimmed Milk Powder, Butter, Ghee, Dairy Whitener, Concentrated Milk etc. Currently, the Company is situated in Uttar Pradesh, which is one of the largest milk producers State in India. The Manufacturing unit at Kanpur Dehat, Uttar Pradesh falls in the richest milk belt of U.P. The Company has wide range of quality dairy products under its umbrella which includes Pasteurized Liquid Milk, Cream, Butter (White/Salted), Pure Desi Ghee (Clarified Butter),Paneer (Fresh Cottage Cheese), Skimmed Milk Powder, Full Cream Milk Powder, Dairy Whitener, Instant Gulab Jamun Mix, Peda (a Indian Sweet), Mithai Powder etc., are packaged under the brand names UJJWAL, SHIKHAR, VERIFRESH, CIMA, MITHAI MASTER which are available in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, whereas, the institutional products are supplied pan India. The Company received several q
The Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹12.58 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd is ₹25.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd is 0 and -1.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd is ₹8.21 and ₹17.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -8.04%, 3 Years at -22.03%, 1 Year at -26.52%, 6 Month at 16.04%, 3 Month at -5.75% and 1 Month at 5.85%.
