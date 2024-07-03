Summary

Tasty Dairy Specialities Limited was originally incorporated on July 30th, 1992, as Tasty Dairy Specialities Private Limited as a Private Limited Company. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and accordingly the name was changed to Tasty Dairy Specialities Limited on November 25, 2004. The Promoters of the Company are Mr. Atul Mehra, Mr. Prem Nandan Mehra and Mrs. Sonia Mehra. The Company is currently involved in processing milk, along with bulk milk procurement and handling during season time which primarily caters to bulk and marquee institutional customers. Company is further involved in value added milk products like Skimmed Milk Powder, Butter, Ghee, Dairy Whitener, Concentrated Milk etc. Currently, the Company is situated in Uttar Pradesh, which is one of the largest milk producers State in India. The Manufacturing unit at Kanpur Dehat, Uttar Pradesh falls in the richest milk belt of U.P. The Company has wide range of quality dairy products under its umbrella which includes Pasteurized Liquid Milk, Cream, Butter (White/Salted), Pure Desi Ghee (Clarified Butter),Paneer (Fresh Cottage Cheese), Skimmed Milk Powder, Full Cream Milk Powder, Dairy Whitener, Instant Gulab Jamun Mix, Peda (a Indian Sweet), Mithai Powder etc., are packaged under the brand names UJJWAL, SHIKHAR, VERIFRESH, CIMA, MITHAI MASTER which are available in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, whereas, the institutional products are supplied pan India. The Company received several q

