Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 02, 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 read with Schedule III, We are submitting herewith the Outcome of the 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, 30th September, 2024 at 01:00 P.M at G-6, 12/483, Ratan Dham Apartment, Mcrobert Ganj, Kanpur UP-208001.