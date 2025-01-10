Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22
21.96
20.43
20.43
Preference Capital
12.17
7.93
0
0
Reserves
-41.85
9.17
9.23
38.19
Net Worth
-7.68
39.06
29.66
58.62
Minority Interest
Debt
58.29
55.97
70.08
62.81
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1
1.56
0.02
0
Total Liabilities
51.61
96.59
99.76
121.43
Fixed Assets
13.52
15.68
16.6
15.43
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
34.73
17.72
16.88
5.22
Networking Capital
3.06
62.8
65.1
98.98
Inventories
0.87
30.57
29.06
60.45
Inventory Days
67.26
Sundry Debtors
0.88
29.93
32.28
34
Debtor Days
37.83
Other Current Assets
8.16
9.8
10.89
11.67
Sundry Creditors
-5.64
-6.04
-5.52
-5.55
Creditor Days
6.17
Other Current Liabilities
-1.21
-1.46
-1.61
-1.59
Cash
0.28
0.39
1.17
1.8
Total Assets
51.6
96.6
99.76
121.44
