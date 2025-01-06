iifl-logo-icon 1
Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd Cash Flow Statement

11.76
(-4.39%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Tasty Dairy FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-18.51

6.63

7.45

7.04

Depreciation

-1.83

-1.65

-1.93

-2.3

Tax paid

4.68

-1.75

-1.51

-1.69

Working capital

-9.42

11.45

12.97

20.97

Other operating items

Operating

-25.09

14.67

16.98

24

Capital expenditure

0.44

2.94

0.16

15.24

Free cash flow

-24.65

17.61

17.14

39.24

Equity raised

104.04

95.9

84.26

73.55

Investing

-0.99

-0.01

0.75

-2.21

Financing

27.58

28.05

19.45

-9.51

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

105.97

141.55

121.6

101.08

