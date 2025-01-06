Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-18.51
6.63
7.45
7.04
Depreciation
-1.83
-1.65
-1.93
-2.3
Tax paid
4.68
-1.75
-1.51
-1.69
Working capital
-9.42
11.45
12.97
20.97
Other operating items
Operating
-25.09
14.67
16.98
24
Capital expenditure
0.44
2.94
0.16
15.24
Free cash flow
-24.65
17.61
17.14
39.24
Equity raised
104.04
95.9
84.26
73.55
Investing
-0.99
-0.01
0.75
-2.21
Financing
27.58
28.05
19.45
-9.51
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
105.97
141.55
121.6
101.08
