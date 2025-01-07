Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
328
403.15
365.2
331.86
yoy growth (%)
-18.64
10.39
10.04
38.97
Raw materials
-325.5
-376.88
-340.82
-308.22
As % of sales
99.23
93.48
93.32
92.87
Employee costs
-3.27
-3.1
-3.18
-2.3
As % of sales
0.99
0.77
0.87
0.69
Other costs
-12.79
-10.9
-8.75
-7.52
As % of sales (Other Cost)
3.89
2.7
2.39
2.26
Operating profit
-13.56
12.26
12.43
13.8
OPM
-4.13
3.04
3.4
4.15
Depreciation
-1.83
-1.65
-1.93
-2.3
Interest expense
-5.08
-4.63
-4.1
-4.89
Other income
1.97
0.64
1.05
0.44
Profit before tax
-18.51
6.63
7.45
7.04
Taxes
4.68
-1.75
-1.51
-1.69
Tax rate
-25.3
-26.49
-20.25
-24.13
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-13.83
4.87
5.94
5.34
Exceptional items
0
-0.68
0
0
Net profit
-13.83
4.19
5.94
5.34
yoy growth (%)
-429.65
-29.43
11.25
18.24
NPM
-4.21
1.04
1.62
1.61
