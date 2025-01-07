iifl-logo-icon 1
Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

11.95
(0.76%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:09:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

328

403.15

365.2

331.86

yoy growth (%)

-18.64

10.39

10.04

38.97

Raw materials

-325.5

-376.88

-340.82

-308.22

As % of sales

99.23

93.48

93.32

92.87

Employee costs

-3.27

-3.1

-3.18

-2.3

As % of sales

0.99

0.77

0.87

0.69

Other costs

-12.79

-10.9

-8.75

-7.52

As % of sales (Other Cost)

3.89

2.7

2.39

2.26

Operating profit

-13.56

12.26

12.43

13.8

OPM

-4.13

3.04

3.4

4.15

Depreciation

-1.83

-1.65

-1.93

-2.3

Interest expense

-5.08

-4.63

-4.1

-4.89

Other income

1.97

0.64

1.05

0.44

Profit before tax

-18.51

6.63

7.45

7.04

Taxes

4.68

-1.75

-1.51

-1.69

Tax rate

-25.3

-26.49

-20.25

-24.13

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-13.83

4.87

5.94

5.34

Exceptional items

0

-0.68

0

0

Net profit

-13.83

4.19

5.94

5.34

yoy growth (%)

-429.65

-29.43

11.25

18.24

NPM

-4.21

1.04

1.62

1.61

