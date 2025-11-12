Tata Motors Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
MARUTI
15,696
|34.63
|4,93,206.46
|3,293.1
|0.86
|40,135.9
|3,098.34
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
M&M
3,754.3
|33.33
|4,66,770.98
|4,520.52
|0.65
|33,421.6
|534.86
Bajaj Auto Ltd
BAJAJ-AUTO
8,868
|28.35
|2,47,619.12
|2,479.74
|2.37
|14,424.07
|1,101.05
Hyundai Motor India Ltd
HYUNDAI
2,395
|34.66
|1,94,562.97
|1,570.25
|0.88
|16,756.04
|209.11
Eicher Motors Ltd
EICHERMOT
6,879
|41.95
|1,88,666.23
|1,306.49
|1.02
|4,820.37
|674.49
