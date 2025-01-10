To,

The Members of

TAYLORMADE RENEWABLES LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of TAYLORMADE RENEWABLES LIMITED (the Company) which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the matters specified in the para Basis of Qualified Opinion, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024 and its profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibility under those Standards are further described in Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the company in accordance of with code of ethics issued by ICAI together with the independence requirement that are relevant to our audit of standalone financial statement under the provisions of the Act and the rule made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the stand-alone financial statement except for the following matters:

Company is in process of obtaining the confirmations from long standing debtors, the same has not yet been completed. Refer Note 13 to the financial statement for the period ended on 31st March, 2024.

We would like to draw attention to Note 12 to the financial statement for the period ended on 31st March, 2024 where in the company has done the valuation of stock based on the technical analysis of the management instead of Accounting Standard 2.

As a result of these matters, we were unable to determine whether any adjustments might have been found necessary in respect of recorded or unrecorded transactions and accounts receivable/payable in the Balance Sheet, and the corresponding elements making up the Statement of Profit and Loss.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional, judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the, financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit, of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion, on these matters.

In our opinion there are no matters to report as Key Audit matters.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit/loss and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other Irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that induces our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3) of the Act, we are also responsible for explaining our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conduce on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion.

Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, Including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated In our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order. Further to our comments in Annexure A, as required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit & Loss and the cash Flow Statement deal with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply accounting principles generally accepted in India specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure B;

g) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31st, 2024 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

I. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position;

II. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

III. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

IV. A] The Management has represented that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate

Beneficiaries;

B] the management has represented, that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity (ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding

Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate

Beneficiaries; and

C] Based on such audit procedures, nothing has come to our notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (A) and (B) contain any material mis-statement.

V. The Company has not declared or paid dividend during the year.

VI. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all the relevant transactions recorded in the software except that, audit trail feature was not enabled at database level for accounting software to log any direct data changes. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tempered with in respect of such accounting software where such feature is enabled.

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report of TAYLORMADE RENEWABLES LIMITED (Referred to in our report of even date)

With reference to the Annexure A referred to in the Independent Auditors report to the members of the Company on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024, we report the following:

Based on the Audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the financial statements of the Company and taking into consideration the information and explanations given to us and the books of accounts and other records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we report that:

(i) Property, Plant & Equipment & Intangible Asstes

(a)

(A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situtation of Property, Plant and Equipement.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, of Intangible Assets.

(b) The Company has a program of physical verification to cover all the items of Property, Plant & Equipment in a phased manner which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain Property, Plant & Equipment were physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) No proceeding have been initiated nor pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act,1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) Inventories

a) The inventories were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals. The coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate having regard to the size of the company and nature of its operations. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on physical verification of inventories when compared with books of account.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, at points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets.

(iii) Compliance under section 189 of The Companies Act, 2013

a) According to information and explanation given to us, the company has not granted any loan, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or other parties covered in the register required under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (iii) of the order is not applicable.

b) As per the schedule of repayment of principal and interest stipulated for the loan granted as mentioned in clause (a) above, there were no instalment of loan and interest due during the year.

c) Read with our comments in clause (b) above, there are no amounts of loans granted to companies, firms or other parties listed in the register maintained under section 189 of the Act which are overdue for more than ninety days.

(iv) Compliance under section 185 and 186 of The Companies Act, 2013

The Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities.

(v) Compliance under section 73 to 76 of The Companies Act, 2013 and Rules framed thereunder while accepting Deposits

The Company has not accepted deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits, during the year. Accordingly reporting under paragraph 3 clause (v) of the order does not arise.

(vi) Maintenance of cost records

The Company is not required to maintain cost records pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(vii) Deposit of Statutory Dues

a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund,

Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Customs Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities. There are no undisputed statutory dues outstanding for more than six months as on March 31, 2024.

b) There are no dues with respect to Income Tax and GST, which have not been deposited on account of any dispute stated below as on 31st March 2024.

Sr . No Name of the statute Nature of the dues Gross Demand Period to which amount relates Forum where dispute is pending 1 Income Tax Act ,1961 Income Tax - A.Y. 2020-21 Income Tax Department 2 Income Tax Act ,1961 Income Tax 20,25,137/- & 2,31,216/- (Int.) A.Y.2018-19 Income Tax Department 3 Income Tax Act ,1961 Income Tax 5/- & 3887/- (Int.) A.Y. 2015-16 Income Tax Department

(viii) Unrecorded income disclosed in tax assessments

There are no transactions / previously unrecorded income which are required to be recorded in the books of accounts have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

(ix) Application & Repayment of Loans & Borrowings:

According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us: a) In respect of loans taken from financial institution during the year, according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender expect given below:

Loan availed from Amount Should paid on or before Date of Payment Delayed by (Days) Remark Bajaj Finance 119563 02.11.2023 08.11.2023 6 Rectified subsequently Bajaj Finance 119563 02.12.2023 08.12.2023 6 Rectified subsequently Bajaj Finance 119563 02.01.2024 04.01.2024 2 Rectified subsequently Bajaj Finance 119563 02.02.2024 05.02.2024 3 Rectified subsequently ICICI 260311 10.09.2023 14.09.2023 4 Rectified subsequently ICICI 260311 10.10.2023 20.10.2023 10 Rectified subsequently ICICI 260311 10.12.2023 19.12.2023 9 Rectified subsequently ICICI 260311 10.01.2024 16.01.2024 6 Rectified subsequently ICICI 260311 10.03.2024 12.03.2024 2 Rectified subsequently

b) Company is not a declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender. c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained. d) According to the information and explanation given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on overall examination of the financial statement of the company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long term purposes by the company. e) According to the information and explanation given to us, and on an overall examination of the financial statement of the company, we report that the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its joint ventures. f) According to the information and explanation given to us, and procedures applied by us, we report that the company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its joint ventures.

(x) Utilization of Money Raised by Public Offers and Term Loan for which they raised

(a) During the year, company has not raised any funds through Initial Public Offer or Further Public Offer (including debt instruments). Accordinlgy, reporting under paragraph 3 clause (xa) of the order does not arise.

(b) In our opinion and according to information & explanations given to us, company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review. Therefore paragraph 3 (xiv) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(xi) Reporting of Fraud during the Year

To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company and no fraud on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

(xii) Compliance by Nidhi Company Regarding Net Owned Fund to Deposits Ratio

In our opinion and according to the information & explanation given to us, the company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore paragraph 3 (xii) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(xiii) Related party compliance with Section 177 and 188 of companies Act 2013

As per the information and explanations given by the management, all the transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards.

However requirements of section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company.

(xiv) Internal Audit Systems

a. The company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b. Internal Audit reports are not availaible for our inspection, and hence we are unable to comment on the same.

(xv) Non Cash Transactions

As per the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not entered into any non-cash transaction with directors or persons connected with him. Therefore paragraph 3 (xv) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(xvi) Requirement of Registration under 45-IA of Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934

The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

a. The Company has not conducted any non banking financial or husing finance activities Accordinlgy, the provisions of the paragraph 3 clause (xvi)(b) of the Order does not arise.

b. The Company is not engaged in the business which attracts requirement of registrations as a Core Investment

Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

c. The Group does not have any CIC as part of the group, Accordinlgy, reporting under paragraph 3 clause (xvi)(d) of the Order does not arise.

(xvii) Cash Losses

The company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) Resignation of Statutory Auditor

There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordinlgy, reporting under paragraph of the clause 3 (xviii) of the Order does not arise.

(xix) Material Uncertainity

On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, Our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) Unspent CSR Expenditure

Provisions of section 135 of the companies Act not applicable to company.

Annexure B to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of TAYLORMADE RENEWABLES LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls

Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing as specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.