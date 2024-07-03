Summary

Taylormade Renewables Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company Taylormade Solar Solutions Private Limited at Ahmedabad, Gujarat on July 28, 2010. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed from Taylormade Solar Solutions Private Limited to Taylormade Renewables Private Limited on December 12, 2017. Consequently, the Company was converted to Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Taylormade Renewables Limitedon December 21, 2017. Taylormade Renewables Limited is Indias one of leading Company in providing Renewable Energy, Solar Concentrators and CPC collectors for thermal, Dish and Box Cookers, Eco Chullas and Biomass Gasifiers, Solar CPC, PV cells and modules from Linuo-Ritter, Solar Dryers. It an ISO 9001-2008 certified Company which offers systems of high quality and reliability that intends to provide solutions to the customers for their various thermal energy needs at a reasonable cost. The Company is promoted by first generation entrepreneurs Dharmendra Gor, Neera Gor and Jayesh Shah, who are affianced in solar thermal technology.The Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing of Solar Parabolic Concentrating Systems for steam generation for steam cooking or other industrial application, direct or in-direct heating of water or any other media for industrial requirement, solar air-conditioning, and space heating, solar sludge drying, solar waste water evaporation and many more applications requiring thermal energy. I

Read More