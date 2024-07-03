iifl-logo-icon 1
Taylormade Renewables Ltd Share Price

303.6
(-1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:33:00 PM

  • Open303.6
  • Day's High303.6
  • 52 Wk High848.95
  • Prev. Close309.75
  • Day's Low303.6
  • 52 Wk Low 256.65
  • Turnover (lac)16.68
  • P/E32.4
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value44.54
  • EPS9.56
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)336.78
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Taylormade Renewables Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

303.6

Prev. Close

309.75

Turnover(Lac.)

16.68

Day's High

303.6

Day's Low

303.6

52 Week's High

848.95

52 Week's Low

256.65

Book Value

44.54

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

336.78

P/E

32.4

EPS

9.56

Divi. Yield

0

Taylormade Renewables Ltd Corporate Action

3 Jan 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

20 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Taylormade Renewables Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Taylormade Renewables Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:50 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023May-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.08%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.08%

Non-Promoter- 38.91%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 38.91%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Taylormade Renewables Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

25.02

10.31

9.82

9.82

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

38.32

10.31

8.34

8.17

Net Worth

63.34

20.62

18.16

17.99

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.41

3.49

25.22

19.64

yoy growth (%)

-88.17

-86.14

28.38

3.61

Raw materials

-1.02

-0.07

-21.13

-15.1

As % of sales

247.6

2.26

83.8

76.88

Employee costs

-0.36

-0.52

-0.62

-0.51

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-1.82

0.2

1.61

1.35

Depreciation

-0.21

-0.28

-0.25

-0.16

Tax paid

0.01

-0.07

-0.4

-0.39

Working capital

-1.35

3.42

-6.13

17.73

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-88.17

-86.14

28.38

8.14

Op profit growth

-266.04

-57.67

-11.64

73.58

EBIT growth

-350.07

-63.85

-15.94

94.34

Net profit growth

-1,532.64

-89.52

24.54

141.77

No Record Found

Taylormade Renewables Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.5

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,792.3

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

735.15

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.96

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.25

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Taylormade Renewables Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

Jayesh Shah

Executive Director

Neera Gor

Chairman & Managing Director

Dharmendra Gor

Director

Samir Sumanbhai Patel

Director

Avani Samir Patel

Independent Director

Bhaumik Rajeshkumar Modi

Additional Director

Patel Pinakeen Amrutlal

Additional Director

MAYURKUMAR RAMANLAL JOSHI

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Taylormade Renewables Ltd

Summary

Taylormade Renewables Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company Taylormade Solar Solutions Private Limited at Ahmedabad, Gujarat on July 28, 2010. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed from Taylormade Solar Solutions Private Limited to Taylormade Renewables Private Limited on December 12, 2017. Consequently, the Company was converted to Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Taylormade Renewables Limitedon December 21, 2017. Taylormade Renewables Limited is Indias one of leading Company in providing Renewable Energy, Solar Concentrators and CPC collectors for thermal, Dish and Box Cookers, Eco Chullas and Biomass Gasifiers, Solar CPC, PV cells and modules from Linuo-Ritter, Solar Dryers. It an ISO 9001-2008 certified Company which offers systems of high quality and reliability that intends to provide solutions to the customers for their various thermal energy needs at a reasonable cost. The Company is promoted by first generation entrepreneurs Dharmendra Gor, Neera Gor and Jayesh Shah, who are affianced in solar thermal technology.The Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing of Solar Parabolic Concentrating Systems for steam generation for steam cooking or other industrial application, direct or in-direct heating of water or any other media for industrial requirement, solar air-conditioning, and space heating, solar sludge drying, solar waste water evaporation and many more applications requiring thermal energy. I
Company FAQs

What is the Taylormade Renewables Ltd share price today?

The Taylormade Renewables Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹303.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Taylormade Renewables Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Taylormade Renewables Ltd is ₹336.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Taylormade Renewables Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Taylormade Renewables Ltd is 32.4 and 6.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Taylormade Renewables Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Taylormade Renewables Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Taylormade Renewables Ltd is ₹256.65 and ₹848.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Taylormade Renewables Ltd?

Taylormade Renewables Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 103.80%, 3 Years at 188.65%, 1 Year at -57.72%, 6 Month at -37.32%, 3 Month at -30.79% and 1 Month at -13.13%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Taylormade Renewables Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Taylormade Renewables Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.09 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 38.91 %

