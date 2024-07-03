Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹303.6
Prev. Close₹309.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹16.68
Day's High₹303.6
Day's Low₹303.6
52 Week's High₹848.95
52 Week's Low₹256.65
Book Value₹44.54
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)336.78
P/E32.4
EPS9.56
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25.02
10.31
9.82
9.82
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
38.32
10.31
8.34
8.17
Net Worth
63.34
20.62
18.16
17.99
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.41
3.49
25.22
19.64
yoy growth (%)
-88.17
-86.14
28.38
3.61
Raw materials
-1.02
-0.07
-21.13
-15.1
As % of sales
247.6
2.26
83.8
76.88
Employee costs
-0.36
-0.52
-0.62
-0.51
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-1.82
0.2
1.61
1.35
Depreciation
-0.21
-0.28
-0.25
-0.16
Tax paid
0.01
-0.07
-0.4
-0.39
Working capital
-1.35
3.42
-6.13
17.73
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-88.17
-86.14
28.38
8.14
Op profit growth
-266.04
-57.67
-11.64
73.58
EBIT growth
-350.07
-63.85
-15.94
94.34
Net profit growth
-1,532.64
-89.52
24.54
141.77
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.5
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,792.3
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
735.15
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.96
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.25
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
Jayesh Shah
Executive Director
Neera Gor
Chairman & Managing Director
Dharmendra Gor
Director
Samir Sumanbhai Patel
Director
Avani Samir Patel
Independent Director
Bhaumik Rajeshkumar Modi
Additional Director
Patel Pinakeen Amrutlal
Additional Director
MAYURKUMAR RAMANLAL JOSHI
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Taylormade Renewables Ltd
Summary
Taylormade Renewables Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company Taylormade Solar Solutions Private Limited at Ahmedabad, Gujarat on July 28, 2010. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed from Taylormade Solar Solutions Private Limited to Taylormade Renewables Private Limited on December 12, 2017. Consequently, the Company was converted to Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Taylormade Renewables Limitedon December 21, 2017. Taylormade Renewables Limited is Indias one of leading Company in providing Renewable Energy, Solar Concentrators and CPC collectors for thermal, Dish and Box Cookers, Eco Chullas and Biomass Gasifiers, Solar CPC, PV cells and modules from Linuo-Ritter, Solar Dryers. It an ISO 9001-2008 certified Company which offers systems of high quality and reliability that intends to provide solutions to the customers for their various thermal energy needs at a reasonable cost. The Company is promoted by first generation entrepreneurs Dharmendra Gor, Neera Gor and Jayesh Shah, who are affianced in solar thermal technology.The Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing of Solar Parabolic Concentrating Systems for steam generation for steam cooking or other industrial application, direct or in-direct heating of water or any other media for industrial requirement, solar air-conditioning, and space heating, solar sludge drying, solar waste water evaporation and many more applications requiring thermal energy. I
Read More
The Taylormade Renewables Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹303.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Taylormade Renewables Ltd is ₹336.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Taylormade Renewables Ltd is 32.4 and 6.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Taylormade Renewables Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Taylormade Renewables Ltd is ₹256.65 and ₹848.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Taylormade Renewables Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 103.80%, 3 Years at 188.65%, 1 Year at -57.72%, 6 Month at -37.32%, 3 Month at -30.79% and 1 Month at -13.13%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.