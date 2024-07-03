Taylormade Renewables Ltd Summary

Taylormade Renewables Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company Taylormade Solar Solutions Private Limited at Ahmedabad, Gujarat on July 28, 2010. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed from Taylormade Solar Solutions Private Limited to Taylormade Renewables Private Limited on December 12, 2017. Consequently, the Company was converted to Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Taylormade Renewables Limitedon December 21, 2017. Taylormade Renewables Limited is Indias one of leading Company in providing Renewable Energy, Solar Concentrators and CPC collectors for thermal, Dish and Box Cookers, Eco Chullas and Biomass Gasifiers, Solar CPC, PV cells and modules from Linuo-Ritter, Solar Dryers. It an ISO 9001-2008 certified Company which offers systems of high quality and reliability that intends to provide solutions to the customers for their various thermal energy needs at a reasonable cost. The Company is promoted by first generation entrepreneurs Dharmendra Gor, Neera Gor and Jayesh Shah, who are affianced in solar thermal technology.The Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing of Solar Parabolic Concentrating Systems for steam generation for steam cooking or other industrial application, direct or in-direct heating of water or any other media for industrial requirement, solar air-conditioning, and space heating, solar sludge drying, solar waste water evaporation and many more applications requiring thermal energy. It also manufactures and markets Solar Dish Cooker, Solar Box Cooker, Solar Dryer, Biomass cook stoves and Gasifier, Biomass Cook stoves, solar dryers, solar box cookers and solar dish cookers.The Company started its commercial production unit from GIDC, Pardi, Valsad in 2010, which later on, in 2017, got shifted to Ahmedabad. The Company tied up with Linuo Group of China for import of Evacuated Tube Collector (ETC), Compound Parabolic Collector (CPC), Photovoltaic (PV) Cells and Modules. It has also tied-up with Larkfleed Ltd. U.K for manufacturing of Containerized Solar Steam technology for various solar thermal applications. Thereafter, it collaborated with Larkfleet Limited, Cranfield University and Aston University in the UK and Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University (PDPU) in India. In March 2018, the Company came up with an Initial Public Offering of 32,40,000 Equity Shares by raising equity capital aggregating Rs 11.34 Crores.