Taylormade Renewables Ltd Management Discussions

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENT:

India has emerged as the fastest growing market when it comes to Renewable Energy. Taylormade Renewables Limited ("The

Company") is Indias one of the leading Company in Providing Renewable Energy. Solar Concentrators and CPC collectors for thermal applications, Dish and Box Cookers, Eco Chullas (Unnat Chullas) and Biomass Gasifiers, Solar CPC, Solar Dryers etc. The day to day management of the Company is looked by the Executive Director assisted by a team of competent technical & commercial professionals & industry experts.

Taylormade Renewables Limited (TRL) specializes in advanced technologies for hazardous industrial wastewater treatment, focusing on managing complex effluents such as spent wash, RO reject, and other high-load waste streams. With its cutting-edge, proprietary solutions, TRL ensures the effective treatment of difficult wastewater types while maintaining strict compliance with environmental standards of GPCB, CPCB. The companys patented technologies serve a wide range of industries, including chemical manufacturing, mining & metals, oil refining, agriculture industry, paint industry, energy production, pharmaceuticals, pesticides, food and beverage, textiles, and metallurgy, where advanced waste management is critical to operational efficiency and sustainability.

TRLs ongoing R&D efforts continuously enhance its patented treatment technologies, making them more energy-efficient and cost-effective. These solutions address challenging effluents such as caustic streams, highly saline water, and other industrial by-products. TRLs patented systems also focus on resource recovery, turning waste into usable assets like water. TRL helps industries meet their sustainability goals while optimizing their waste management processes.

TRL-RAIN technology is a process which removes Salt and other Chemicals from the water, resulting in having fresh water for various applications in the Industry and making the industry a ZLD unit in true sense.

TRL is the ‘Technology Deployment Partner" with Bhabha Atomic Research Centre BARC for nine of BARC developed water related technologies to cover the drinking water needs of households, communities, industries and metropolis.

Moreover, TRL is the leading company in India to get water credits for its water infrastructure projects and has Framework Agreement with an Accredited International Aggregator for obtaining and transacting Carbon & Water Credits for Zero Liquid Discharge system installed by TRL

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE:

The companys overall operational performance during the financial year 2023-24; Total turnover for the financial year ended has Rs.4690.16 Lakh. The Company has incurred the Profit before Tax of Rs.1522.65 Lakh.

OPPORTUNITIES, THREATS, RISKS AND CONCERNS:

As is normal and prevalent for any business, the Company is likely to face competition from large scale imports. There can be risks inherent in meeting unforeseen situation, not uncommon in the industry. Changes in technology may render our current technologies obsolete or require us to make substantial capital investments. Company is fully aware of these challenges and is geared to meet them. Company also recognizes the risks associated with business and would take adequate measures to address the associated risks and concerns. Some of these factors include competition from multinational Companies, duty free imports by customers against export obligations.

Moreover, TRLs commitment to innovation extends to the integration of AI and machine learning in its treatment systems, which enables real-time monitoring and optimization of wastewater treatment processes. This smart technology allows for adaptive control strategies that respond dynamically to varying waste characteristics and operational conditions. TRLs approach not only enhances the efficiency and effectiveness of wastewater treatment but also significantly reduces operational costs and environmental impact. With a focus on holistic and intelligent solutions, TRL is at the forefront of transforming industrial wastewater management, paving the way for a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. Being protected by patent rights, there are no competitions in the market for its product and has vast field of application.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

Management has put in place effective Internal Control Systems to provide reasonable assurance for:

? Safeguarding Assets and their usage.

? Maintenance of Proper Accounting Records and

? Adequacy and Reliability of the information used for carrying on Business Operations. Key elements of the Internal Control Systems are as follows:

I. Existence of Authority Manuals and periodical updating of the same for all Functions.

II. Existence of clearly defined organizational structure and authority.

III. Existence of corporate policies for Financial Reporting and Accounting.

IV. Existence of Management information system updated from time to time as may be required. V. Existence of Annual Budgets and Long Term Business Plans.

VI. Existence of Internal Audit System.

VII. Periodical review of opportunities and risk factors depending on the Global / Domestic Scenario and to undertake measures as may be necessary.

Regular reports on the business development, future plans and projections are given to the Board of Directors. Internal Audit Reports are regularly circulated for perusal of Senior Management for appropriate action as required.

HUMAN RESOURCE/INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS:

Human Resources Development, in all its aspects like training in safety and social values is under constant focus of the management. Relations between the management & the employees at all levels remained healthy & cordial throughout the year. The Management and the employees are dedicated to achieve the corporate objectives and the targets set before the company.

BUSINESS OUTLOOK:

Considering the continued shortages in electricity generation in the country, low levels of per capita energy consumption, significant growth projections for the Indian economy over the long term and Government efforts to inch closer to developed economy, it is felt that the power infrastructure sector will be a significant beneficiary. Thrust in rural electrification, renewable energy with special focus on Solar Energy and Decentralized Distributed Generation (DDG) will, inter-alia, increase the penetration of electricity in the country thereby driving the demand further. With the timely interventions by the Government of India in addressing the issues affecting the power industry adversely, the outlook for the sector is quite optimistic with ample market opportunities available for financial products.

In India, it seems to be Positive attitude towards renewable energy. The effort was to increase the share of renewable energy in total electricity consumption in the country. To bring momentum to the initiative, purchase obligation of Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) was made mandatory on the State utilities. The mechanism enables sale and purchase of renewable energy component across the State boundaries without being linked to carbon credits.

With the depleting fossil fuels and the attendant environmental hazards associated with coal-fired Thermal Power Plants, priority is shifting towards harnessing Renewable Energy sources. Mechanisms are being devised for utilizing Renewable Energy sources with special thrust on development of solar energy.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Statements in the Management Discussion and Analysis and Directors Report describing the Companys strengths, strategies, projections and estimates, are forward-looking statements and progressive within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Actual results may vary from those expressed or implied, depending upon economic conditions, Government Policies and other incidental factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward looking statements.