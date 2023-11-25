In continuation of our intimation dated November 15, 2023 and pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. Monday, November 20, 2023 have, inter alia considered and approved the following agendas: 1. Appointment of scrutinizer for the purpose of e-voting 2. Convening an Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company EGM NOTICE OF THE COMPANY SCHEDULE TO BE HELD ON 20-12-2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/11/2023) CORRIGENDUM NOTICE OF EGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/12/2023) EGM 20/12/2023 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 15.12.2023) EGM PROCEEDING DTAED 20.12.2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/12/2023) scrutinizers report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/12/2023)