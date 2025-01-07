iifl-logo-icon 1
Taylormade Renewables Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

297.55
(-1.99%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.41

3.49

25.22

19.64

yoy growth (%)

-88.17

-86.14

28.38

3.61

Raw materials

-1.02

-0.07

-21.13

-15.1

As % of sales

247.6

2.26

83.8

76.88

Employee costs

-0.36

-0.52

-0.62

-0.51

As % of sales

87.22

15.11

2.48

2.63

Other costs

-0.39

-2.06

-1.52

-1.83

As % of sales (Other Cost)

94.6

59.15

6.03

9.32

Operating profit

-1.36

0.81

1.93

2.19

OPM

-329.42

23.46

7.67

11.15

Depreciation

-0.21

-0.28

-0.25

-0.16

Interest expense

-0.26

-0.41

-0.1

-0.68

Other income

0.02

0.08

0.03

0.01

Profit before tax

-1.82

0.2

1.61

1.35

Taxes

0.01

-0.07

-0.4

-0.39

Tax rate

-0.67

-38.58

-25.2

-28.72

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.81

0.12

1.2

0.96

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.81

0.12

1.2

0.96

yoy growth (%)

-1,532.64

-89.52

24.54

-27.64

NPM

-438.48

3.61

4.78

4.93

