|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.41
3.49
25.22
19.64
yoy growth (%)
-88.17
-86.14
28.38
3.61
Raw materials
-1.02
-0.07
-21.13
-15.1
As % of sales
247.6
2.26
83.8
76.88
Employee costs
-0.36
-0.52
-0.62
-0.51
As % of sales
87.22
15.11
2.48
2.63
Other costs
-0.39
-2.06
-1.52
-1.83
As % of sales (Other Cost)
94.6
59.15
6.03
9.32
Operating profit
-1.36
0.81
1.93
2.19
OPM
-329.42
23.46
7.67
11.15
Depreciation
-0.21
-0.28
-0.25
-0.16
Interest expense
-0.26
-0.41
-0.1
-0.68
Other income
0.02
0.08
0.03
0.01
Profit before tax
-1.82
0.2
1.61
1.35
Taxes
0.01
-0.07
-0.4
-0.39
Tax rate
-0.67
-38.58
-25.2
-28.72
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.81
0.12
1.2
0.96
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.81
0.12
1.2
0.96
yoy growth (%)
-1,532.64
-89.52
24.54
-27.64
NPM
-438.48
3.61
4.78
4.93
