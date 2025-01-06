Taylormade Renewables Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-1.82
0.2
1.61
1.35
Depreciation
-0.21
-0.28
-0.25
-0.16
Tax paid
0.01
-0.07
-0.4
-0.39
Working capital
-1.35
3.42
-6.13
17.73
Other operating items
Operating
-3.37
3.26
-5.17
18.53
Capital expenditure
0
0
0.45
0.52
Free cash flow
-3.37
3.26
-4.72
19.05
Equity raised
19.96
19.71
25.85
19.7
Investing
-0.09
0
0.11
0.1
Financing
8.04
4.91
6.83
4.82
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
24.53
27.88
28.06
43.67
