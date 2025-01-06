iifl-logo-icon 1
Taylormade Renewables Ltd Cash Flow Statement

303.6
(-1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Taylormade Renewables Ltd

Taylormade Renew FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-1.82

0.2

1.61

1.35

Depreciation

-0.21

-0.28

-0.25

-0.16

Tax paid

0.01

-0.07

-0.4

-0.39

Working capital

-1.35

3.42

-6.13

17.73

Other operating items

Operating

-3.37

3.26

-5.17

18.53

Capital expenditure

0

0

0.45

0.52

Free cash flow

-3.37

3.26

-4.72

19.05

Equity raised

19.96

19.71

25.85

19.7

Investing

-0.09

0

0.11

0.1

Financing

8.04

4.91

6.83

4.82

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

24.53

27.88

28.06

43.67

