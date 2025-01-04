iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Taylormade Renewables Ltd Board Meeting

285.5
(1.98%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Taylormade Renew CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting9 Jan 20259 Jan 2025
OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING
Board Meeting8 Jan 20258 Jan 2025
1. CONSIDERED AND APPROVED ALLOTMENT OF 5,15,000 EQUITY SHARES PURSUANT TO EXERCISE OF WARRANTS ALLOTTED ON PREFERENTIAL BASIS TO MR. DHARMENDRA GOR & MRS.KOMALBEN BHAVINKUMAR RATANGHAYRA (ANNEXURE -A)
Board Meeting7 Jan 20257 Jan 2025
OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON JANUARY 07, 2025
Board Meeting4 Jan 20254 Jan 2025
conversion of warrants to equity Outcome of BM Dated 04.01.2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/01/2025)
Board Meeting3 Jan 20253 Jan 2025
OUTCOME OF BM
Board Meeting11 Nov 202426 Oct 2024
Taylormade Renewables Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday November 11th 2024. inter-alia The agenda for the Meeting is mentioned as below inter alia: 1. To consider and approve Standalone audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended year ended September 30 2024 2. Any other agenda with the permission of Chair Outcome of BM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)
Board Meeting5 Sep 202430 Aug 2024
Taylormade Renewables Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday September 05th 2024. inter-alia. In continuation of our intimation dated August 30, 2024 and pursuant Regulation 30 and any other Regulation of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015 this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e Thursday, 05th September, 2024 have inter alia considered and approved the following agendas. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/09/2024)
Board Meeting18 Jun 202418 Jun 2024
1. Considered and approved appointment of Mr. Niraj Kumar (Din: 02654021) as an Additional Director (Non-Executive & Independent Director) of the company. 2. Change of registered office ....
Board Meeting7 Jun 20247 Jun 2024
OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING OF TAYLORMADE RENEWABLES LIMITED (THE COMPANY) HELD ON TODAY I.E. Friday, JUNE 07th, 2024 Revised outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.06.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202418 May 2024
Taylormade Renewables Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday May 28th 2024. The agenda for the Meeting is mentioned as below inter alia: 1. To consider and approve Standalone audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31st 2024 2. To Consider and approve Appointment of CEO 3. Any other agenda with the permission of Chair This is to inform you under Regulation 30 and any other Regulation of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015, With reference to the above subject and in furtherance to our intimation letter dated May 18, 2024, we hereby inform the stock exchange that the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday 28th May, 2024 inter-alia decided as under: Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting8 Apr 20248 Apr 2024
With reference to captioned subject and pursuant Regulation 30 and any other Regulation of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015 that we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today has, inter alia, considered and approved the following business items: 1. The Appointment of Mr. ANKITKUMAR ASHOKKUMAR CHAUDHARY (M.No- A72281) as Company Secretary/Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f 08th April 2024
Board Meeting19 Jan 202419 Jan 2024
This is to inform you under Regulation 30 and any other Regulation of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Friday, 19th January, 2024 have, inter alia considered and approved the following agendas: General Announcements (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/01/2024)

Taylormade Renew: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Taylormade Renewables Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.