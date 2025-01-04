Board Meeting 9 Jan 2025 9 Jan 2025

OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING

Board Meeting 8 Jan 2025 8 Jan 2025

1. CONSIDERED AND APPROVED ALLOTMENT OF 5,15,000 EQUITY SHARES PURSUANT TO EXERCISE OF WARRANTS ALLOTTED ON PREFERENTIAL BASIS TO MR. DHARMENDRA GOR & MRS.KOMALBEN BHAVINKUMAR RATANGHAYRA (ANNEXURE -A)

Board Meeting 7 Jan 2025 7 Jan 2025

OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON JANUARY 07, 2025

Board Meeting 4 Jan 2025 4 Jan 2025

conversion of warrants to equity Outcome of BM Dated 04.01.2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/01/2025)

Board Meeting 3 Jan 2025 3 Jan 2025

OUTCOME OF BM

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 26 Oct 2024

Taylormade Renewables Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday November 11th 2024. inter-alia The agenda for the Meeting is mentioned as below inter alia: 1. To consider and approve Standalone audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended year ended September 30 2024 2. Any other agenda with the permission of Chair Outcome of BM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 30 Aug 2024

Taylormade Renewables Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday September 05th 2024. inter-alia. In continuation of our intimation dated August 30, 2024 and pursuant Regulation 30 and any other Regulation of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015 this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e Thursday, 05th September, 2024 have inter alia considered and approved the following agendas. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/09/2024)

Board Meeting 18 Jun 2024 18 Jun 2024

1. Considered and approved appointment of Mr. Niraj Kumar (Din: 02654021) as an Additional Director (Non-Executive & Independent Director) of the company. 2. Change of registered office ....

Board Meeting 7 Jun 2024 7 Jun 2024

OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING OF TAYLORMADE RENEWABLES LIMITED (THE COMPANY) HELD ON TODAY I.E. Friday, JUNE 07th, 2024 Revised outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.06.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 18 May 2024

Taylormade Renewables Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday May 28th 2024. The agenda for the Meeting is mentioned as below inter alia: 1. To consider and approve Standalone audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31st 2024 2. To Consider and approve Appointment of CEO 3. Any other agenda with the permission of Chair This is to inform you under Regulation 30 and any other Regulation of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015, With reference to the above subject and in furtherance to our intimation letter dated May 18, 2024, we hereby inform the stock exchange that the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday 28th May, 2024 inter-alia decided as under: Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Apr 2024 8 Apr 2024

With reference to captioned subject and pursuant Regulation 30 and any other Regulation of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015 that we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today has, inter alia, considered and approved the following business items: 1. The Appointment of Mr. ANKITKUMAR ASHOKKUMAR CHAUDHARY (M.No- A72281) as Company Secretary/Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f 08th April 2024

Board Meeting 19 Jan 2024 19 Jan 2024