Your Directors have pleasure in presenting their 14th (Fourteenth) Report on the business and operations of your Company together with the Audited Statement of Accounts and the Auditors Report of your company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

During the year under review, performance of your company as under:

(Amount in Lakhs)

PARTICULARS 2023-24 2022-23 Revenue from Operational 4690.16 1978.81 Other Income 1.76 1.710 Total Income 4691.93 1980.52 Earnings Before Interest, Depreciation and Amortization Expense and Taxes 1612.09 333.97 Less: Finance Cost 52.94 45.51 Less: Depreciation and Amortization Expense 36.50 23.18 Profit / (Loss) before Tax 1522.65 265.28 Less: Income Tax 461.46 69.47 Less: Differed Tax Liability / (Assets) 0.25 (0.99) Profit / (Loss) after Tax 1060.94 196.80

STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS AND FUTURE OUTLOOK:

During the year under review turnover for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 has Rs. 4690.16 Lakh. The Company has incurred the Profit before Tax of Rs. 1522.65 Lakh.

The Board of Directors is satisfied with the Financial Performance of your Company and assures that all necessary actions will be initiated for further increasing the income and profitability of the Company in the years to come.

COMPANY BACKGROUND

TAYLORMADE RENEWABLES LIMITED (CIN: L29307GJ2010PLC061759) was originally incorporated in the name as "TAYLORMADE SOLAR SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LIMITED" under the Companies Act, 1956 on July 28, 2010. Further, the name of the Company was changed to "TAYLORMADE RENEWABLES PRIVATE LIMITED" and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon change of name was issued on December 12, 2017 by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. The Company was then converted into a Public Company and the name of the Company was changed to "TAYLORMADE RENEWABLES LIMITED" and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon conversion and change of name of Company from Private Limited to Public Limited was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad on December 21, 2017. The equity shares of the Company were listed on BSE SME Platform since April 06, 2018. Further the Company had made an application for Migration of its securities from BSE SME Platform to the Main Board of the BSE on October 23, 2023 and the in-principal approval is granted on 24th July 2024. Further the company is awaiting for the Final approval.

DIVIDEND:

With a view to conserve funds for future expansion and modernization requirements, your Directors intend to plough back the profit and do not recommend any Dividend for the current financial year.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

During the year, the Board of your Company has not appropriated any amount to the reserves. The profit earned during the year has been carried to the balance sheet of the Company.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT:

As required under Regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Management Discussion and Analysis Report is enclosed as a part of this report.

CHANGES IN NATURE OF BUSINESS

There has been no Change in the nature of the business of the Company done during the year.

CHANGE IN CAPITAL STRUCTURE:

During the year under review, the following changes have been taken place in the Authorised and Paid-up Share Capital of your Company

? AUTHORISED SHARE CAPITAL:

During the financial year 2023-2024, there is no change in the authorised capital of the Company

? ISSUED, SUBSCRIBED & PAID-UP SHARE CAPITAL AND ALLOTMENTS: EQUITY SHARES

During the financial year 2023-24, the Company has issued 7,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- (at a premium Rs. 18/-) as on 17 May, 2023 pursuant to conversion of 7,00,000 convertible warrants issued and allotted on preferential basis.

The Company has issued and allotted 4,62,576 Equity Shares on preferential basis of Rs. 10/- (at a premium Rs. 233/-) as on 10th July, 2023. In terms of allotment of 4,62,576 Equity shares, the Company had received the subscription money of Rs. 11.24/- cr. of consideration at Rs. 243/ - of each Equity

The Company has issued and allotted 1,05,427 Equity Shares on preferential basis of Rs. 10/- (at a premium Rs. 509/-) as on 09th November, 2023. In terms of allotment of 1,05,427 Equity shares, the Company had received the subscription money of Rs. 5.47/- cr. of consideration at Rs. 519/ - of each Equity.

At the end of financial year 2023-24, Paid Up Share Capital has increased to Rs. 1,26,80,030/- comprising of 12,68,003 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.

WARRANTS

The Company has issued 8,35,000 Convertible Warrants on preferential basis at an issue price of Rs. 180/- per Warrant (to be converted into equivalent number of fully paid up equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each at a premium of Rs. 170/- each) as on July 10, 2023. In terms of allotment of 8,35,000 convertible warrants, the Company had received the subscription money of Rs. 3.75/- cr. being 25% of consideration at Rs. 180/ - of each warrant.

The Company has issued 5,42,000 Convertible Warrants on preferential basis at an issue price of Rs. 243/- per Warrant (to be converted into equivalent number of fully paid up equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each at a premium of Rs. 233/- each) as on July 10, 2023. In terms of allotment of 5,42,000 convertible warrants, the Company had received the subscription money of Rs. 3.30 /- cr. being more than 25% of consideration at Rs. 243/ - of each warrant

The Company has issued 2,65,385 Convertible Warrants on preferential basis at an issue price of Rs. 519/- per Warrant (to be converted into equivalent number of fully paid up equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each at a premium of Rs. 509/- each) as on November 10, 2023. In terms of allotment of 2,65,385 convertible warrants, the Company had received the subscription money of Rs. 6.86 /- cr. being more than 25 % of consideration at Rs. 519/ - of each warrant

Further, the warrants shall be issued in accordance with the provisions of Section 42 and 62(1)(c) of the Companies Act, 2023 and Chapter V of the SEBI (Issuance of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

? BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND KMPS:

The Board of Directors of your company consists various executive and non-executive directors including Independent Directors who have wide and varied experience in different disciplines of corporate functioning. There has been an altogether transformation in the composition of Board of Directors and recruitment of Key managerial personnel in the Company as detailed hereunder:

In the opinion of the Board, all the Independent Directors possess requisite qualifications, experience, expertise including the Proficiency and hold high standards of integrity for the purpose of Rule 8(5)(iiia) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

? APPOINTMENT/ CESSATION OF DIRECTORS/KMPS:

During the year 2023-24, Mr. Mayurkumar Ramanlal Joshi (DIN: 10205770) was appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director with effect from July 10, 2023 for a period of five years, i.e. upto July 09, 2028.

The members of the Company appointed Mr. Mayurkumar Ramanlal Joshi (DIN: 10205770) as Non-Executive Independent Director of the company through special Resolution at annual general meeting dated September 29, 2023.

During the year under review, Mrs. Mrinal Parth Shah (ACS: 8218) resigned as Company Secretary and Compliance officer w.e.f. August 03, 2023.

During the year under review, Mrs. Bhaumik Rajeshkumar Modi (DIN: 8218) resigned as Non-Executive Independent Director w.e.f. November 26, 2023

? RETIRED BY ROTATION:

In accordance with the provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Articles of Association of the Company, Mrs. Neera Dharmendra Gor (DIN- 00482807) retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible in terms of Section 164 of the Act offers herself for re-appointment.

The Board recommends the re-appointment.

Mr. Pinakeen Amrutlal Patel (DIN: 08766172) was appointed as Director on June 26, 2020 and who being eligible for reappointment as an Independent Director shall be re-appointed as Director of the company in the ensuing 14th Annual General Meeting of the company. Mr. Parthiv Karsan Antala (DIN-08782547) & Mr. Niraj Kumar (DIN- 02654021) was appointed as Additional Director on 07th June 2024 & 18th June 2024 Respectively. As per Section 161 of Companies Act, 2013, they shall be appointed as Director of the company in the ensuing 14th Annual General Meeting of the company.

? DECLARATION BY THE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Company has received declarations from the Independent Directors of the Company that they meet with the criteria of independence as prescribed under Sub- section (6) of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 in compliance of Rule 6(1) and (3) of Companies (Appointment and Qualifications of Directors) Rules, 2014 as amended from time to time and there has been no change in the circumstances which may affect their status as independent director during the year and they have complied with the code of conduct for Independent Directors prescribed in Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013.

During the year under review, the Non-Executive Directors/Independent Directors of the Company had no pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company, other than sitting fees, paid to them for attending meetings of the Board and Committee of the Company.

? DISCLOSURE BY DIRECTORS:

The Directors on the Board have submitted requisite disclosure under Section 184(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 declaration of non-disqualification under Section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Declaration as to compliance with the Code of Conduct of the Company.

BOARD MEETINGS:

During the financial year 2023-24 Director of Company met at Regular interval with the gap between two meeting not exceeding

120 days to take a view of the Companys Polices and strategies apart from the Board Matters. The Notice of the Board Meeting was given well in advance to all the Directors of the Company.

During the year under the review, meetings of the Board of Directors were held on following dates:

SR. NO DATE OF BOARD MEETING SR. NO DATE OF BOARD MEETING 1. 21/04/2023 2 17/05/2023 3. 10/07/2023 4 18/08/2023 5 05/09/2023 6 04/11/2023 7 09/11/2023 8 10/11/2023 9 20/11/2023 10 19/01/2024 11 21/03/2024 - -

AUDIT COMMITTEE:

Audit Committee in compliance with the Provision of Section 177 of Companies Act, 2013, consisting of the following.

1. PINAKEEN AMRUTLAL PATEL Chairman (w.e.f 26/11/2023) 2. BHAUMIK RAJESHKUMAR MODI Chairman/ Member (up to 26/11/2023) 3. MAYURKUMAR JOSHI Member

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

Nomination and remuneration Committee in compliance with the Provision of section 178 of Companies Act, 2013, consisting of the Following

1. PINAKEEN AMRUTLAL PATEL Chairman (w.e.f 26/11/2023) 2. BHAUMIK RAJESHKUMAR MODI Chairman/ Member (up to 26/11/2023) 3. MAYURKUMAR JOSHI Member

STAKEHOLDER RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE

Stakeholders Relationship Committee in compliance with the Provision of section 178 of Companies Act, 2013, consisting of the Following

1. PINAKEEN AMRUTLAL PATEL Chairman (w.e.f 26/11/2023) 2. BHAUMIK RAJESHKUMAR MODI Chairman/ Member (up to 26/11/2023) 3. MAYURKUMAR JOSHI Member

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY COMMITTEE

The requirement under Section 135(1) for constitution of the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee is not applicable however the criteria of Section 135 of Companies Act, 2013 is applicable from F.Y. 2024-25. Hence CSR Report also is not Part of this Report.

1. MR. DHARMENDRA SHARAD GOR - MEMBER 2. MR. MAYURKUMAR JOSHI -MEMBER 3. MR. JAYESH NIRANJANBHAI SHAH - MEMBER

FORMAL EVALUATION OF THE PERFORMANCE OF THE BOARD, COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD AND INDIVIDUAL DIRECTORS UNDER SECTION 134(3)(p) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013:

Pursuant to the provisions of the In terms of the provisions of Section 134(3)(p) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(4) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and the corporate governance requirements as prescribed by Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015, the Board had carried out performance evaluation of its own, the Board Committees and of the Independent directors.

Independent Directors at a separate meeting evaluated performance of the Non-Independent Directors, Board as a whole and of the Chairman of the Board.

The performance of the Board is evaluated based on composition of the Board, its committees, performance of duties and obligations, governance issues etc. The performance of the committees is evaluated based on adequacy of terms of reference of the Committee, fulfilment of key responsibilities, frequency and effectiveness of meetings etc. The performance of individual

Directors and Chairman was also carried out in terms of adherence to code of conduct, participation in board meetings, implementing corporate governance practices etc.

The Independent Directors are evaluated based on their participation and contribution, commitment, effective deployment of knowledge and expertise, effective management of relationship with stakeholders, integrity and maintenance of confidentiality and independence of behavior and judgement.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE OUTGO:

(Pursuant to Section 134 (3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014)

The details of Energy, Technology, Absorption, Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo are as under:

a) Conservation of Energy:

Your Company is engaged in dealing of Manufacturing of items based on solar energy and energy conversion measures are not much affecting the Company. However, an endeavor has been made to ensure the optimal utilization of energy, avoid wastage and conserve energy.

Steps taken for conservation No specific measures were taken Steps taken for utilizing alternate sources of energy NIL Capital investment on energy conservation equipment NIL

b) Technology Absorption:

Efforts made for technology absorption The Company has not imported any technology and hence there is nothing to be reported here. Benefits derived None Expenditure on Research &Development, if any Capital & Revenue Expenditure Details of technology imported, if any Not Applicable Year of import Not Applicable Whether imported technology fully absorbed Not Applicable Areas where absorption of imported technology has not taken place, if any Not Applicable

c) Foreign Exchange Earnings / Outgo:

The company has not made any foreign exchange earnings and outgoing Attention of members is drawn to the disclosure of transactions of foreign currency transaction set out in Standalone Financial Statements, forming part of the Annual Report.

REMUNERATION RATIO OF DIRECTORS/KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL (KMP)/ EMPLOYEES

The information required pursuant to Section 197 read with Rule 5 of The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 and Companies (Particulars of Employees) Rules, 1975, in respect of employees of the Company and Directors is furnished hereunder:

The Company does not have any holding company or subsidiary Company. As such, disclosure regarding receipt of the remuneration or commission by the Managing Directors or Whole Time Director from the subsidiary of the Company under provisions of Section 197(14) of the Companies Act, 2013 is not required

SR. NO. NAME DESIGNATION REMUNERATION PAID FY 2023-24. REMUNERATION PAID FY 2022-23. INCREASE IN REMUNERATION FROM PREVIOUS YEAR Rs. IN LAKH Rs. IN LAKH Rs. IN LAKH 1 GOR DHARMENDRA SHARAD Managing Director 30.00 8.30 21.70 2 SHAH JAYESH NIRANJANBHAI Whole time Director 4.50 4.01 0.45 3 GOR NEERA DHARMENDRA Director 18.00 5.90 12.1 4 MRINAL PARTH SHAH * CS 0.60 1.95 - 5 SAMIR PATEL CFO 9.50 9.75 -

* During the year under review, Ms. Mrinal Parth Shah resigned as a Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the company w.e.f. August 03, 2023

DETAILS OF SUBSIDIARY, JOINT VENTURE OR ASSOCIATE COMPANIES:

As on 31st March, 2024, the Company does not have any Subsidiary or Joint Venture or Associate Company

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the financial year under review as stipulated under Regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, is forming part of this Annual Report

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

During the Year under review, Contracts or Arrangements entered into with the Related party, as define under section 2(76) of the Companies Act, 2013 were in ordinary course of Business and on arms length basis. Detail of the Transaction pursuant to compliance of section 134(3) (h) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are discloser of transaction set out in note of financial statements forming part of this report.

All Related Party transactions are placed before the Audit Committee for approval, wherever applicable. Prior omnibus approval for normal business transactions is also obtained from the Audit Committee for the related party transactions which are of repetitive nature and accordingly the required disclosures are made to the Committee on quarterly basis in terms of the approval of the Committee

DEPOSITS:

The Company has not accepted any deposit within the meaning of Deposit pursuant to the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

AUDITORS:

The Member of the Company has appointment of M/s. MAAK & Associates, Chartered Accountants, (Registration No.135024W), as the Statutory Auditors of the Company. The Auditors hold office for a period of five consecutive terms from the conclusion of the Tenth Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of Fifteenth Annual General Meeting of the Company.

The audited standalone financial results for the year ended March 31, 2024 is a part of the Annual Report. The Notes to the financial statements referred in the Auditors Report are self-explanatory and therefore do not call for any comments under Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013. The report given by the Statutory Auditors on the financial statements of the Company is a part of this Annual Report. There is qualifications, reservations, and adverse remark or Disclaimer given by the Statutory Auditors in their Report.

? EXPLANATION(S) / COMMENT(S) ON QUALIFICATION(S) / RESERVATION(S) / ADVERSE REMARK(S)/DISCLAIMER BY STATUTORY AUDITOR IN THEIR RESPECTIVE REPORT

There is qualification/reservation/adverse remark nor any disclaimer by statutory Auditors in their report and accordingly explanation/comment is given as under:

Details of Audit Qualification: i) The Company is in the process of securing confirmation from long-standing debtors, which remains ongoing. ii) The Company has done the valuation of stock based on the technical analysis of the management instead of accounting standard 2. Management reply: i) We are actively engaging with our long-standing debtors to finalize confirmation, and this process is currently ongoing. ii) We have conducted a valuation of our stock based on comprehensive technical analysis by management, ensuring a robust assessment aligned with our operational context. This approach enhances our decision-making process and reflects our commitment to maintaining accurate financial reporting.

REPORTING OF FRAUDS BY AUDITORS:

During the year under review, the Auditors have not reported any instances of fraud under Section 143(12) of the Act, committed against the Company by its officers or employees, to the Audit Committee or the Board, the details of which would be required to be mentioned in the Directors Report.

SECRETARIAL AUDITOR:

As per the provisions of Section 204 read with Section 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, our Company needs to obtain Secretarial Audit Report from Practicing Company Secretary and therefore, M/s SURANA AND KOTHARI ASSOCIATES LLP, Company Secretaries, had been appointed to issue Secretarial Audit Report for the period ended on 31st March 2024.

Secretarial Audit Report issued by SURANA AND KOTHARI ASSOCIATES LLP, Company Secretaries in Form MR-3, attached and marked as "Annexure I", for the period under review forms part of this report. The said report contain observation or qualification.

Details of Audit observation- Non-compliance with requirement to appoint a qualified company secretary as the compliance officer since 03rd August 2023 Management reply: The Company could not get a suitable candidate in due time; however, the Company had appointed Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from 08/04/2024.

COST AUDITORS:

As per the Cost Audit Orders, Cost Audit is not applicable to the Companys products.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS:

There are no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred in the previous financial year i.e. March 31, 2024:

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

To the best of their knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations obtained by them, your Directors make the following statements in terms of Clause (c) of Sub-Section (3) of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013, which states:

i. Your Directors have followed the applicable accounting standards along with proper explanation relating to material departure, if any, while preparing the annual accounts;

ii. Your Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of financial year and of the Loss of the Company for the period;

iii. Your Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

iv. Your Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis.

v. They have laid down internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in the company were operating effectively.

vi. The Directors have devised proper system to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

ANNUAL RETURN:

The Annual Return As per the requirement of Section 92(3) read with Section 134(3)(a) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rules made there under, in Form No. MGT-7 of the Company can be accessed from the website of the Company at http://trlindia.com/.

WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY / VIGIL MECHANISM:.

The Company has established a whistle blower policy/ Vigil mechanism in compliance with the provision of Section 177(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the genuine concerns expressed by the employees and Directors about the unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Companys Code of Conduct. The Company provides adequate safeguards against victimization of employees and Directors who express their concerns. The Company has also provided direct access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee on reporting issues concerning the interests of employees and the Company. The Board has approved the policy for vigil mechanism which is available on the website of the Company.

PROCEEDINGS INITIATED/ PENDING AGAINST THE COMPANY UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016:

There are no proceedings initiated/pending against the Company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 which materially impact the Business of the Company.

TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND TO INVESTOR EDUCTION AND PROTECTION FUND:

Since the Company has not declared dividend during the year, provisions of Section 125(2) of the Companies Act, 2013 does not apply.

ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(5)(viii) of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 re-emphasizes the need for an effective Internal Financial Control system in the Company which should be adequate and shall operate effectively. The Company has devised proper system of internal financial control which is commensurate with size and nature of business. The Company has an Audit Committee headed by the Independent Director, inter-alia, to oversee companys financial reporting process, disclosure of financial information, and reviewing the performance of statutory and internal auditors with management. Further, the Board had appointed Internal Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2023- 24 pursuant to the provisions of Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013

The Company has in place proper and adequate internal control systems commensurate with the nature of its business, size and complexity of its operations. Internal control systems comprising of policies and procedures are designed to ensure liability of financial reporting, timely feedback on achievement of operational and strategic goals, compliance with policies, procedure, applicable laws and regulations.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENT U/S 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 2013

The particulars of loans, guarantees or investments made during the Financial Year 2023-24, are disclosed in the notes attached to and forming part of the Financial Statements of the Company, prepared for the financial year ended March 31, 2024

PREVENTION OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE:

To foster a positive workplace environment, free from harassment of any nature, the Company have adopted a policy on

"Prevention of Sexual Harassment", through which the Company addresses complaints of sexual harassment at the all workplaces. The policy assures discretion and guarantees non-retaliation to complainants. The Company follows a gender-neutral approach in handling complaints of sexual harassment. The Company has complied with the provisions relating to the constitution of Internal Complaints Committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. During the year under review, there were no incidences/complaint reported under said Act.

STATEMENT INDICATING DEVELOPMENT AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY FOR THE COMPANY

The Company has in place a mechanism to identify, assess, monitor and mitigate various risks to key business objectives. Major risks identified are systematically addressed through mitigating actions on a continuing basis. These are discussed at the Meetings of the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company.

Risk Management is the process of identification, assessment and prioritization of risks followed by coordinated efforts to minimize, monitor and mitigate/control the probability and/or impact of unfortunate events or to maximize the realization of opportunities. The Company has laid down a comprehensive Risk Assessment and Minimization Procedure which is reviewed by the Board from time to time. These procedures are reviewed to ensure that executive management controls risk through means of a properly defined framework. The Board judges the fair and reasonable extent of risks that your Company is willing to take and its decisions shall be based on this reasonable judgment.

SIGNIFICANT OR MATERIAL ORDERS AGAINST COMPANY

There are no significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts or Tribunals that could impact the going concern status and operations of the company in future.

COMPLIANCE OF SEBI (PROHIBITION OF INSIDER TRADING) REGULATIONS, 2015 ("PIT REGULATIONS") AND CODE OF FAIR PRACTICES AND DISCLOSURE (FAIR DISCLOSURE CODE):

The Company has formulated Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading in TAYLORMADE RENEWABLES LIMITED Securities ("PIT Code") and Fair Disclosure Code in accordance with PIT Regulations with an objective of protecting the interest of Shareholders at large and preventing misuse of any Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI).

WEBSITE:

As per Regulation 46 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Company is maintaining a functional website namely www.mangalamworldwide.com containing basic information about the Company. The website of the Company is also containing information like Policies, Financial Results, Annual Reports and information of the designated officials of the Company who are responsible for assisting and handling investor grievances for the benefit of all stakeholders of the Company, etc.

