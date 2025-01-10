TO THE MEMBERS OF TCM LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of TCM Limited (‘the Company), which comprise the standalone balance sheet as at 31 March 2024, and the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), standalone statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as ‘the standalone financial statements).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view, in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its profit, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements in terms of the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI) and the relevant provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

The Key Audit Matter How the matter was addressed in our audit Revenue is recognised when the performance ob- ligation is satisfied at a point in time by the Com- pany by transferring the underlying products and services to the customer. Revenue is measured based on transaction price, which is consider- ation, after deduction of discounts. Our audit procedures included: • Assessing the Companys revenue recogni- tion accounting policies for compliance with Ind AS; • Testing the design, implementation and oper- ating effectiveness of the Companys internal controls on recording revenue. Due to the Companys sales under various con- tractual terms and across locations, delivery to customers in different regions might take differ- ent time periods and may result in undelivered goods or services at the period end. • Testing the controls around the timely and accurate recording of sales transactions. In addition, we tested the terms and conditions set out in the sales contracts; We consider there to be a risk of misstatement of the financial statements related to transactions occurring close to the year end, as transactions could be recorded in the incorrect financial period (cut-off risk). • Performing testing on selected samples of revenue transactions recorded throughout the year and at the year end and checking delivery documents and customer purchase orders (as applicable); There is also a risk of revenue being overstated due to fraud through booking fictitious sales resulting from pressure on the Company to achieve performance targets during the year as well as at the reporting period end. Accordingly, revenue recognition is a key audit matter • Assessing high risk manual journals posted to revenue to identify any unusual items. • Assessing and testing the adequacy and completeness of the Companys disclosures in respect of revenue from operations.

Information other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys Annual Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The annual report is to be made available to us after the date of the auditors report. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above, when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. When we read the other information identified above, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement there in, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take necessary actions, as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations.

Responsibilities of Management and Board of Directors for the Standalone Financial Statements

The accompanying standalone financial statements have been approved by the Companys Board of Directors. The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position and financial performance of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless

Board of Directors either intend to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control;

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls;

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management;

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern; and

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such information.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of section 143 (11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report that:

we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit of the accompanying standalone financial statements; in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books; (c) The standalone balance sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the standalone statement of changes in equity and the standalone statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account; (d) in our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act; (e) on the basis of the written representations received from the directors of the Company as on 31 March 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act; and (f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". (g) with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. the Company did not have pending litigations which could impact its financial position as at 31 March 2024; ii. the Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; iii. there were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31 March 2024; (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. (b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Parties or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. (c) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material mis-statement; v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year. vi. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has enabled the feature of recording audit trial (edit log) in its accounting so_ware envisaged in the Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and the edit log has been effective throughout the year. (h) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act: i. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us. For S G M & Associates LLP Chartered Accountants (LLP Reg. No. S200058) Sd/- Hemanth M Kumar Partner (Membership No.: 216251) Bengaluru, 27 May 2024 UDIN: 24216251BKBHHJ4454 Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report The Annexure referred to paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our Independent Auditors Report of even date. We report that: (i) In respect of property plant and equipment and intangible assets: (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment and the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets. (b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment, by which all property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of two years. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. (c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of all the immovable properties disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company. The Company did not have any properties where the company is the lessee. (d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment or intangible or both during the year. (e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. (ii) In respect of inventories: (a) Inventories have been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable, and procedures and coverage as followed by the Management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were more than 10% in the aggregate of each class of inventory. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not availed any working capital limits from banks and financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets at any point of time of the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (iii) According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year: (a) the Company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties other than investments in and loans given to subsidiary companies, the details of which are given below Particulars (Rs in Lakhs) Loans (Unsecured) Investments Aggregate amount during the year Subsidiaries 220.40 - Balance outstanding as the end of the year Subsidiaries 673.00 14.40 (b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the terms and conditions of the grant of the above investments and loans to subsidiaries are not prejudicial to the interest of the Company. The Company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to any other entities. According to the information and explanations given to us, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest of loans given to related parties, has not been stipulated. The schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest of loans given to related parties has not been stipulated and according to the information and explanations given to us, repayment of the loans given to related parties has not been demanded during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no loan or advance in the nature of loans to subsidiaries has fallen due during the year.

(f) The Company has granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans to subsidiaries without specifying any terms or period of repayment and the amounts outstanding there of as at 31 March 2024 is given below:

Particulars Balance outstanding as at year end (Rs in Lakhs) Percentage of total loans Subsidiaries 673.00 100%

The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans to promoters or other related parties other than those disclosed above.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act have been complied with in respect of the investments made and loans given subsidiary companies. The Company not provided any guarantees or given any securities to any parties.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India, provisions of Section 73 to 76 of the Act, any other relevant provisions of the Act and the relevant rules framed thereunder and hence reporting under clause (v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act for any of the products traded or manufactured by the Company.

(vii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in respect of the statutory dues:

The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess other statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities other than certain delays in depositing tax deducted at source and provident fund. (b) There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess other material statutory dues in arrears as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. (c) According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no disputed dues of Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess other material statutory dues which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities as on 31 March 2024. (viii) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of accounts, in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) as income during the year. (ix) In respect of reporting under Clause (ix) of the Order: (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of books and records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to the bank and related parties. The Company has not availed any loans or borrowings or taken any funds from financial institutions or government and has not issued any debentures. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared as a ‘willful defaulter by any bank or financial institutions or any other lender. (c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not availed any term loans from banks or financial institutions and hence reporting under clause (x)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not raised funds on short term basis which was utilized funds for long term purposes. (e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associate or joint venture. (f) According to the information and explanations given to us and the procedures performed by us, the Company has not raised loans during the year on pledge of securities held in subsidiaries, joint venture or associate company. (x) According to the information and explanations give to us, we report that the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under (x) of the Order is not applicable. We further report that the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. (xi) In respect of reporting under Clause (xi) of the Order: (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality as outlined in the Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. We have not filed any report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no whistle blower complaints have been received by the Company during the year.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company as prescribed under Section 406 of the Act. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii)(a)(b)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Indian accounting standards.

(xiv) Based on the information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013, are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) In respect of reporting under Clause (xvi) of the Order:

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi) (a) and (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Group does not have any CIC in the Group.

(xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year. The Company had reported cash losses in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has not been any resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, provisions of section 135 of the Act is not applicable to the Company and hence reporting under clause (xx) is not applicable.

For S G M & Associates LLP Chartered Accountants (LLP Reg. No. S200058) Sd/- Hemanth M Kumar Partner (Membership No.: 216251) Bangalore, 27 May 2024 UDIN: 24216251BKBHHJ4454

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") (Referred to in paragraph 2(A)(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date) Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of TCM Limited as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.