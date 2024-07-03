iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

TCM Ltd Share Price

48.01
(-3.79%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open48.56
  • Day's High49.7
  • 52 Wk High79.5
  • Prev. Close49.9
  • Day's Low47.52
  • 52 Wk Low 39.26
  • Turnover (lac)2.99
  • P/E58.02
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value45.39
  • EPS0.86
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)35.9
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

TCM Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

48.56

Prev. Close

49.9

Turnover(Lac.)

2.99

Day's High

49.7

Day's Low

47.52

52 Week's High

79.5

52 Week's Low

39.26

Book Value

45.39

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

35.9

P/E

58.02

EPS

0.86

Divi. Yield

0

TCM Ltd Corporate Action

1 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Aug, 2024

arrow

20 Oct 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

TCM Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

TCM Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:08 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 49.51%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 49.51%

Non-Promoter- 7.43%

Institutions: 7.43%

Non-Institutions: 43.05%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

TCM Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.48

7.48

3.4

3.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

27.1

26.9

23.73

30.14

Net Worth

34.58

34.38

27.13

33.54

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

4.25

0.92

0

0

yoy growth (%)

361.8

0

0

0

Raw materials

-1.87

-0.65

0

0

As % of sales

44.15

70.9

0

0

Employee costs

-0.55

-0.26

-0.03

-0.03

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.16

0.38

-0.12

-0.61

Depreciation

-0.02

0

0

-0.06

Tax paid

-0.18

0

0

0

Working capital

-1.13

-0.45

2.24

0.31

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

361.8

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-93.34

111.28

-53.73

54.98

EBIT growth

199.12

-405.5

-79.27

23.29

Net profit growth

152.8

-151.9

21.97

23.11

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

32.23

7.35

3.55

4.25

0.92

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

32.23

7.35

3.55

4.25

0.92

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.43

0.02

0.89

1.23

1.15

View Annually Results

TCM Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT TCM Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

George Varghese

Managing Director

Joseph Varghese

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Rani Jose

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Gokul V Shenoy

Independent Director

Gopalakrishnan Mahesh

Independent Director

Jose Jacob

Executive Director

Ramesh Babu

Independent Director

Sreenivasa Bhat

Independent Director

Bobby John

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by TCM Ltd

Summary

TCM Limited (formerly known Travancore Chemical & Mfg. Co. Ltd.) was incorporated in April, 1943. Company is engaged in the business of trading of solar panels and health care products, installation of solar panels and manufacturing of cattle feed. Prior to this, it was engaged in business of manufacture of Chemicals having plants at Mettur and Tuticorin and also the Company acting as C & F Agents. It also engaged in the field of manufacture of two groups of chemicals, mainly comprising of Fungicides, Weedicides and their formulations and Barium and Strontium Salts consisting of Carbonates, Nitrates and Chlorides. A part of fungicides and respective formulations manufactured at Tuticorin.The Tuticorin Unit restarted in 2007 and the Mettur Unit restarted in 2008. The Company had entered into an MOU with M/s. Godrej Properties Limited for developing the Kalamassery Unit in the field of property development, construction and infrastructure development.The Company became a sick company registered with BIFR and submitted revival scheme to the Operating Agency. Also, the Company was unable to re establish its position in its earlier products.On 07th January 2020, a subsidiary company, viz. iSpark Learning Solutions Private Limited with 51% share holding of the Company was incorporated. The Company in FY 2020-2021, started its new trading and manufacturing business of medical products, trading and manufacturing of GPS enabled Automatic Head Light Beam Assist System for vehicles unde
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the TCM Ltd share price today?

The TCM Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹48.01 today.

What is the Market Cap of TCM Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of TCM Ltd is ₹35.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of TCM Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of TCM Ltd is 58.02 and 1.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of TCM Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a TCM Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of TCM Ltd is ₹39.26 and ₹79.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of TCM Ltd?

TCM Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.54%, 3 Years at 5.75%, 1 Year at 3.94%, 6 Month at 2.19%, 3 Month at 13.05% and 1 Month at 5.12%.

What is the shareholding pattern of TCM Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of TCM Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 49.51 %
Institutions - 7.44 %
Public - 43.05 %

QUICKLINKS FOR TCM Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.