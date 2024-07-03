SectorTrading
Open₹48.56
Prev. Close₹49.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.99
Day's High₹49.7
Day's Low₹47.52
52 Week's High₹79.5
52 Week's Low₹39.26
Book Value₹45.39
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)35.9
P/E58.02
EPS0.86
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.48
7.48
3.4
3.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
27.1
26.9
23.73
30.14
Net Worth
34.58
34.38
27.13
33.54
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
4.25
0.92
0
0
yoy growth (%)
361.8
0
0
0
Raw materials
-1.87
-0.65
0
0
As % of sales
44.15
70.9
0
0
Employee costs
-0.55
-0.26
-0.03
-0.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.16
0.38
-0.12
-0.61
Depreciation
-0.02
0
0
-0.06
Tax paid
-0.18
0
0
0
Working capital
-1.13
-0.45
2.24
0.31
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
361.8
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-93.34
111.28
-53.73
54.98
EBIT growth
199.12
-405.5
-79.27
23.29
Net profit growth
152.8
-151.9
21.97
23.11
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
32.23
7.35
3.55
4.25
0.92
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
32.23
7.35
3.55
4.25
0.92
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.43
0.02
0.89
1.23
1.15
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
George Varghese
Managing Director
Joseph Varghese
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Rani Jose
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Gokul V Shenoy
Independent Director
Gopalakrishnan Mahesh
Independent Director
Jose Jacob
Executive Director
Ramesh Babu
Independent Director
Sreenivasa Bhat
Independent Director
Bobby John
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
TCM Limited (formerly known Travancore Chemical & Mfg. Co. Ltd.) was incorporated in April, 1943. Company is engaged in the business of trading of solar panels and health care products, installation of solar panels and manufacturing of cattle feed. Prior to this, it was engaged in business of manufacture of Chemicals having plants at Mettur and Tuticorin and also the Company acting as C & F Agents. It also engaged in the field of manufacture of two groups of chemicals, mainly comprising of Fungicides, Weedicides and their formulations and Barium and Strontium Salts consisting of Carbonates, Nitrates and Chlorides. A part of fungicides and respective formulations manufactured at Tuticorin.The Tuticorin Unit restarted in 2007 and the Mettur Unit restarted in 2008. The Company had entered into an MOU with M/s. Godrej Properties Limited for developing the Kalamassery Unit in the field of property development, construction and infrastructure development.The Company became a sick company registered with BIFR and submitted revival scheme to the Operating Agency. Also, the Company was unable to re establish its position in its earlier products.On 07th January 2020, a subsidiary company, viz. iSpark Learning Solutions Private Limited with 51% share holding of the Company was incorporated. The Company in FY 2020-2021, started its new trading and manufacturing business of medical products, trading and manufacturing of GPS enabled Automatic Head Light Beam Assist System for vehicles unde
Read More
The TCM Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹48.01 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of TCM Ltd is ₹35.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of TCM Ltd is 58.02 and 1.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a TCM Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of TCM Ltd is ₹39.26 and ₹79.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
TCM Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.54%, 3 Years at 5.75%, 1 Year at 3.94%, 6 Month at 2.19%, 3 Month at 13.05% and 1 Month at 5.12%.
