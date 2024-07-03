Summary

TCM Limited (formerly known Travancore Chemical & Mfg. Co. Ltd.) was incorporated in April, 1943. Company is engaged in the business of trading of solar panels and health care products, installation of solar panels and manufacturing of cattle feed. Prior to this, it was engaged in business of manufacture of Chemicals having plants at Mettur and Tuticorin and also the Company acting as C & F Agents. It also engaged in the field of manufacture of two groups of chemicals, mainly comprising of Fungicides, Weedicides and their formulations and Barium and Strontium Salts consisting of Carbonates, Nitrates and Chlorides. A part of fungicides and respective formulations manufactured at Tuticorin.The Tuticorin Unit restarted in 2007 and the Mettur Unit restarted in 2008. The Company had entered into an MOU with M/s. Godrej Properties Limited for developing the Kalamassery Unit in the field of property development, construction and infrastructure development.The Company became a sick company registered with BIFR and submitted revival scheme to the Operating Agency. Also, the Company was unable to re establish its position in its earlier products.On 07th January 2020, a subsidiary company, viz. iSpark Learning Solutions Private Limited with 51% share holding of the Company was incorporated. The Company in FY 2020-2021, started its new trading and manufacturing business of medical products, trading and manufacturing of GPS enabled Automatic Head Light Beam Assist System for vehicles unde

